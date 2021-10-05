scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Angad Bedi is all praise for new mother Neha Dhupia: ‘Proud of you for everything you do’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on October 3.

Mumbai
October 5, 2021 4:05:51 pm
neha dhupia angad bediNeha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have welcomed their second child. (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)
Angad Bedi is a doting husband. The actor never leaves a chance to shower praise on wife Neha Dhupia, and especially how she has worked through her during her second pregnancy. Neha and Angad welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last week.
On Tuesday, Angad took to Instagram to share an adorable reel featuring himself and Neha from the hospital, where the two steal a kiss as they get some time to spend with each other. “Jab kabhi mile ek second!! @nehadhupia you are a warrior!!! Proud of you for everything you do. #reels,” Angad wrote alongside the short clip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Angad Bedi on Sunday had shared with fans that and Neha became parents for the second time. The couple, who got married in 2018, embraced parenthood for first time the same year when daughter Mehr was born.

“‘BEDIS BOY’ is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby”title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. 🤞🤞🙏🙏 #bedisboy,” he had posted alongside a beautiful picture of himself and Neha, who is seen sporting a baby bump.

