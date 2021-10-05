Angad Bedi is all praise for new mother Neha Dhupia: ‘Proud of you for everything you do’

Angad Bedi is a doting husband. The actor never leaves a chance to shower praise on wife Neha Dhupia, and especially how she has worked through her during her second pregnancy. Neha and Angad welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last week.

On Tuesday, Angad took to Instagram to share an adorable reel featuring himself and Neha from the hospital, where the two steal a kiss as they get some time to spend with each other. “ Jab kabhi mile ek second!! @nehadhupia you are a warrior!!! Proud of you for everything you do. #reels,” Angad wrote alongside the short clip.