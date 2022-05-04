Anek motion teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘mission for peace begins’, watch video

Ahead of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Anek’s trailer launch, the makers released the first motion poster of the film on Wednesday. The political action thriller is helmed by Anubhav Sinha, and will see Ayushmann essay the role of an undercover cop.

In the motion poster, the actor is seen in tactical gear. The background shows an image of India as Khurrana’s voiceover states, “Humaara desh anek hisson se judkar bana hai. Phir kyu kuch hissey humse aaj bhi juda hain…Anek rahe Jab ek samaan.. Har hissey mein hindustan..Mission for peace begins ! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan (Our country is made from different parts, then why some areas are still looked at differently. When there is equality in diversity, every corner becomes India).” The motion poster hints that the film revolves around Northeast India.

Sharing the motion poster, Ayushmann Khurranna tweeted, ” Ab har dil bolega- #JeetegaKaunHindustan. Trailer out tomorrow, Stay Tuned!”

While announcing the release date of Anek, director Anubhav Sinha said, “A lot of hard work and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of Anek by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films (Anek and Jayeshbhai Jordaar) in a spaced out manner.” Anek was pushed by two week to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh’s film.

Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana have previously collaborated on the 2019 film Article 15. Anek marks their second collaboration.

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, Anek’s trailer will drop tomorrow. The film will hit cinema halls on May 27.