Bollywood celebrities give a shout-out to Andrea Kevichusa, say ‘diversity is beautiful’: Know more about the Anek actor

Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. But, more than the movie’s plot and Ayushmann Khurrana’s turn as an undercover cop, it is one actor who is grabbing all the attention — Andrea Kevichusa.

Andrea appears prominently in the film’s trailer, suggesting that she has a crucial role in the socio-political drama. In fact, even before the release of the film, Andrea has received a warm welcome from several B-town stars.

Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Anubhav Sinha in Article 15 and Thappad, posted on Instagram, “Diversity is beautiful! Just like our country. Let’s welcome this beautiful entrant into our world of films! Be kind everyone! Say hello to Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland! Watch out for ‘Aido’ from #ANEK.” Huma Qureshi wrote, “Welcome dear Andrea to the Indian Film Industry… cannot wait to see you in #ANEK. Introducing to you all to Andrea Kevichusa. Let’s show her some love everyone!!”

Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Aditi Rao Hydari also welcomed Andrea into Bollywood while also lauding Anek’s diverse casting.

Celebrities’ social media posts for Andrea Kevichusa have piqued the interest of fans who want to know more about the actor. Here are more details about the debutant.

Who is Andrea Kevichusa?

Carol Andrea Kevichusa is a 21-year-old model, from Nagaland, who is making her Bollywood debut with Anek, which revolves around the political conflicts in Northeast India. Andrea was selected by Mukesh Chhabra’s casting agency for the movie.

What is Andrea Kevichusa’s background?

Andrea Kevichusa was born in Kohima, Nagaland in March 2001. She stared her modeling career at the age of 15, becoming one of the youngest models of Northeast India. Andrea is currently pursuing her higher studies in Mumbai.

What is Andrea Kevichusa’s role in Anek?

Andrea Kevichusa plays Aido in Anek. She is an aspiring boxer from Northeast India, who has to face not just challenges inside the ring, but also confront bigotry and discrimination due to her roots. While her father is affiliated with a separatist organisation, Aido is keen to represent India in the boxing arena.

Where has Andrea Kevichusa worked before?

Andrea Kevichusa was selected by a modeling agency in Mumbai where she started her career. She went on to model for Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Anamika Khanna, Anu Ahuja, Namrata Soni and others. Andrea also modelled for Bridal Asia and Harper’s Bazaar. One can also find Andrea in the posters of Katrina Kaif’s beauty line – Kay Beauty.

What did Anubhav Sinha say about Andrea Kevichusa’s casting?

“There couldn’t be a better choice for the lead role in Anek than Andrea. Her northeastern roots have added originality to the story. Apart from that, Andrea has lost a lot of sweat for this character. Her tough looks and phenomenal acting has helped her embody the character well,” director Anubhav Sinha said in a statement.

What did Andrea Kevichusa say about working in Anek?

Andrea Kevichusa said in a statement, “When it finally dawned on me that I would be working with creatives that are such big names in the industry, I think I just scared myself into thinking I wouldn’t be able to deliver as well as they had expected me to. But Ayushmann and Anubhav sir created such a comfortable environment for me on set that I felt no added pressure to over-perform or do anything that was beyond my capabilities.”

Anek also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and JD Chakravarthy. It releases on May 27.