Aneet Padda wraps arms around Ahaan Panday in unseen photos from her birthday bash

Aneet Padda won hearts with her debut performance in Mohit Suri’s film, Saiyaara, with Ahaan Panday. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the romantic musical touched every heart strings of the audience. The movie was declared a blockbuster as it earned approximately Rs 580 crore worldwide. Saiyaara also gave the audience a fresh pairing of Aneet and Ahaan; and their equation translated offscreen as well. The two are often seen right next to each other for occasions that are special to either of them. And, one of them was Aneet Padda’s 24th birthday, celebrated on October 13. Ahaan’s family, Alia Bhatt among others were present at the intimate birthday gathering.

Almost twenty days later, Aneet Padda shared some pictures from her birthday bash, and one of them is with Ahaan Panday where they share a beautiful, candid moment. Against a dreamy, fairytale-inspired backdrop of pastel pinks, greens and balloons, Ahaan stood beside Aneet, looking at her with a warm smile as she wrapped her arm around him and smiled sweetly at the camera. Aneet looked radiant in an embellished golden-beige outfit, while Ahaan kept it effortlessly stylish in a black shimmering ensemble.

Another picture was shared with Alia Bhatt, where the Dear Zindagi actor, too, looked radiant as she shared a warm, affectionate hug with Aneet. Alia stunned in a sparkling green sequinned top paired with black trousers. The gorgeous pastel pink fairytale-themed backdrop added a magical touch, while the picture captured a sweet moment of love and friendship.

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Aneet posted some more pictures from her birthday bash with friends, and captioned the post, “Something about birthdays makes me cry. As the clock gets closer to 12 my heart races and my mind plays a showreel of everything. All the moments I miss, some regrets, all the I love yous I said and didn’t say enough, the calls I never made, little wins I forgot to celebrate, people I don’t see enough, plans lost in translation. I think of all the birthdays I’ll now spend without Dadu, how strange that life goes on without him. I miss Julie too, her snoring at night of all things. Things I never thought I’d miss. All the love I couldn’t give because I thought I had forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

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She continued penning her thoughts about missing out on people, “And just before the melancholia gets the better of me, mom and dad call, my sister sends me that thing I’ve wanted for so long, way beyond what she can afford. My childhood best friend reminds me of us at 17 and oh gosh how much I miss those little girls. I made new friends who showed me colours I didn’t know existed, and then there’s all of you, my extended family, who made me sob like a baby. I cherished every second. And I think how blessed am I to be loved like this, to turn 24 with so many beautiful things to hold close, so many people to love and miss? Sometimes I spend so much time missing what was that I forget to look around and see how much there still is. And there is so, so much love, grief, joy, hope and magic in this little life. I really don’t know what I did to deserve it.”

Expressing her gratitude, she further wrote, “Something about birthdays makes me cry and I’d save every tear and thank God for it on my knees. I know I’m late, but also not really. It’s not exactly about a birth-day after all. Maybe it’s when everything I’ve been too busy living to feel catches up with me. All the love received, all the love lost and all the love still left to give. I want to hold everyone closer and tell them what they mean to me, and I still don’t think it’d be enough.”

“This year I wished for all of you to be happy. I hope you are, I hope you’re all so, so happy. I hope you know I really truly do love you. I wish I could discover every way there is to show it, and I have a lifetime to try. But for now, this messy, ridiculously late post is all I could come up with. I love you. So much. Thank you, for the tears and the smiles,” read the post.

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After Saiyaara, Aneet was seen in the mini series, Hunkkaar: The Roar, a socio-thriller courtroom drama, for which she received rave reviews.