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Aneet Padda pens moving note as grandfather passes away after Alzheimer’s battle: ‘You held on to love’
Aneet Padda had last year opened up about her grandfather's battle with Alzheimer's, painfully revealing that he had even forgotten her name.
Dealing a major heartbreak to Aneet Padda, her grandfather, whom the actor refers to as “the only love of my life,” passed away recently. He had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for quite some time. Following his demise, the Saiyaara star took to social media to share a monochrome picture of them holding hands, accompanied by a heartfelt message that highlighted just how much he meant to her.
Aneet Padda remembers her grandfather
“You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget makhan (his nickname for her). You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory,” Aneet wrote, adding that she, however, will hold on to both: the love and the memories they shared. The actor continued, “I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get. I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room. I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love; you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind.”
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Mentioning that she will carry him within her forever, Aneet shared that after his departure, she spotted the brightest star in the sky, thus choosing to believe that it was him looking after her even from far beyond. “I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold,” she concluded the note.
When Aneet Padda’s grandfather recognised her in Saiyaara
In an interview last year, Aneet had opened up about her grandfather’s battle with Alzheimer’s, painfully revealing that he had even forgotten her name. However, when he watched scenes from her musical romantic drama Saiyaara, he recognised her, much to her delight. For the unversed, Aneet’s character in Saiyaara, Vaani Batra, also deals with the same condition, connecting the movie even closer to her heart.
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“My Dadu has Alzheimer’s, which is why the film was even more emotional for me. He’s at a point now where he doesn’t remember most things, but I believed in this story because it says, ‘Dimaag bhool jaata hai par dil kabhi nahi bhoolta (the mind forgets, but the heart never does).’ That’s very true for my dadu,” she shared during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India.
Aneet added, “He doesn’t remember my name; he doesn’t remember much. But he still calls me ‘Heeraput‘ or ‘Makkhan.’ The last few times I visited, he was okay with me sitting next to him — familiar but unaware of who I am. When my film was released, he couldn’t go to the theatre since he’s bedridden. So my parents showed him videos, and he smiled, saying, ‘Heeraput‘ and ‘Makkhan di movie.’ That was very special.”
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About Saiyaara
Helmed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara featured Ahaan Panday as the male lead, and the movie emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, earning a whopping Rs 570.33 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 60 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It won in five categories — Breakthrough New Actor – Female (Aneet), Breakthrough New Actor – Male (Ahaan), Best Song (Saiyaara – Title Track), Best Playback Singer – Male (Faheem Abdullah), and Best Playback Singer – Female (Shreya Ghoshal) — at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026.
Disclaimer: This article reflects on personal experiences with Alzheimer’s disease and grief for educational and emotional resonance; it is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider regarding medical conditions or symptoms. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or struggling with the challenges of caregiving, professional support is available.
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