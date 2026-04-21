Aneet Padda pens moving note as grandfather passes away after Alzheimer’s battle: ‘You held on to love’

Dealing a major heartbreak to Aneet Padda, her grandfather, whom the actor refers to as “the only love of my life,” passed away recently. He had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for quite some time. Following his demise, the Saiyaara star took to social media to share a monochrome picture of them holding hands, accompanied by a heartfelt message that highlighted just how much he meant to her.

Aneet Padda remembers her grandfather

“You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget makhan (his nickname for her). You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory,” Aneet wrote, adding that she, however, will hold on to both: the love and the memories they shared. The actor continued, “I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get. I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room. I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love; you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind.”