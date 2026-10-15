‘Set food’s so bad, papad would fizz in your mouth,’ says Aneet Padda: ‘I now order from outside’

Aneet Padda, who gained fame after the blockbuster success of Saiyaara in 2025, has been on cloud nine ever since her film became one of the biggest hits of the year. Since then, Aneet has consciously stayed away from interacting with the media and has spoken to the press only a handful of times. Now that her next film Shakti Shalini, is in the making and is months away from its release, Aneet has spoken about her love for being on set, but she also criticised the food that’s served on Indian film sets, saying it is “so bad.”

In a chat with Variety India, Aneet was asked about the “best and worst thing about being on a film set” and she responded that there was “no con to being on set.” However, when she was asked about her “relationship with food on set”, she quickly said that she does not consume any of the food that is served on a film set.

Aneet said that before Saiyaara, when she wasn’t a star, she would eat the food that is served on film sets and hated it. “I don’t eat it (set food) anymore. Because luckily for me, I can order from outside. When I did eat set food, the year before Saiyaara and it was actually so bad. Like soda is being poured. And when you eat papad, it is fizzing in your mouth,” she said.

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‘Stale, poorly cooked food prepared in unhygienic conditions’

In August 2025, during the shoot of Dhurandhar in Leh, 120 crew members suffered from food poisoning. At the time, the medical superintendent at SNM Hospital told ANI, “They apparently had the food arranged on the sets and developed diarrhoea and vomiting.” Dhurandhar is one of the most successful films in India, of all time.

Previously, actor Govind Namdev had called out the “food hierarchy” that’s often practiced on film sets wherein stars and key crew members are served better food, as compared to the technicians and actors who aren’t as popular. “If someone gets paid more, that person will get a huge vanity van. That’s how it is decided. Food hierarchy also exists on film sets. The stars have different foods, and others eat different food items,” he told The Lallantop in February.

Archana Puran Singh had also spoken up about ‘kanjoos’ production houses who would ration their crew’s food. “There was a very big production house, which I don’t want to name. We used to call them, ‘Ek boti, do roti.’ (One piece of meat, two pieces of bread). At the lunch table, the non-vegetarian food served would be very limited. Crew members would be told to only have a certain number of rotis and one serving of the non-vegetarian item,” she told News 18.

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A few months ago, in August 2026, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) raised concerns about the quality and hygiene of food served on film sets and requested Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to look into the matter. “The meals supplied at shooting locations are often stale, poorly cooked, nutritionally inadequate and prepared in unhygienic conditions. Such food poses a serious risk to the health and safety of our members, who are required to work continuously for long hours under physically demanding conditions,” wrote Ashok Dubey, Secretary, FWICE.

Stars pay Rs 2 lakh per day to personal chef; eat Rs 40,000 chicken salad

On the contrary, stars on a film set often order their food or travel with their personal chefs. Anurag Kashyap had previously said that an actor was paying Rs 2 lakh to a chef to cook “healthy” meals. Talking to Janice Sequeira, he said, “Somebody has a chef who charges Rs 2 lakh per day to make this strange healthy food. Jo dekh ke lagta tha ye khana hai? Yeh to bird feed hai (I wonder, ‘Is this food or birdfeed’).”

Filmmaker Farah Khan, in one of her vlogs with Rakesh Roshan in 2025, said that stars hire chefs who make a chicken salad worth Rs 40,000. “Others have a separate van for their private chef, who makes a salad worth ₹40,000. It’s just boiled chicken and salad. And after all that, they still end up eating what I bring from home! They say, ‘Ma’am, what have you brought? Please share it with us’,” she said.

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The conversation about stars’ entourage cost, which include their food, vanity vans, trainers, and many other team members, has become relevant in the last few years, especially since the cost of making a film has ballooned. With the declining returns, this has become a major pain point for the filmmakers.