Anees Bazmee to direct Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel starring Kartik Aaryan?

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan‘s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa is all set for a sequel. While Kartik Aaryan is expected to play the lead role, filmmaker Anees Bazmee is most likely to take the chair of the director for the movie, as per Mumbai Mirror. To be produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series, the film will go on floors by the end of this year.

Advertising

A source close to Mumbai Mirror was quoted as saying, “After slapstick, family and youth-centric comedies, Anees wanted to explore the space of a horror-comedy and will spend the next few months developing the screenplay.” The filmmaker has recently wrapped up his other film Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

With the actor and the director zeroed in, now it remains to be seen who will step into the shoes of Vidya Balan in the sequel of the psychological thriller.

Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa which released in 2007 was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu, starring Mohanlal and Shobana. Apart from Akshay and Vidya, the film starred Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. The film was a box office success at the time and brought a lot of appreciation to Kumar and Balan.

Anees Bazmee is already set to direct Kartik Aaryan in a film with Disha Patani.