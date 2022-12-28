Anees Bazmee recalls Vijay Raaz tearing up script on set of Welcome: ‘Assistants were running around looking for pieces of paper’

Anees Bazmee, the director of one of the biggest Hindi hits of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently revealed that he would often write scenes on set early in his career. He recalled that the culture of submitting bound scripts to actors did not exist at the time and he would often end up writing sigificant scenes on the day of the shoot.

Anees recalled that while making Welcome, the scene in which Nana Patekar’s character is shooting for a film and is supposed to be riding a horse was written on the set. “The horse scene in Welcome, where Nana Patekar is on the horse, I wrote that on the set in Urdu then I gave it someone to translate it . Vijay Raaz was playing the director in that. He wanted some papers in his hand so he had that scene written in Urdu in his hands and in the shot, his character gets angry so he tore it up. Then all the assistants on the set were running around looking for the torn pieces of paper. Then they were all pasting it back together,” he told Pinkvilla.

Anees shared that even the climax scene of No Entry was written on the set. The scene featured the characters played by Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor hanging on the edge of a cliff. “Bound script I feel is a good thing so everyone knows what we are actually doing. The tension of the 11th hour is not there then,” he said. He also recalled that the ‘be positive’ joke that gets repeated throughout the film was also written on the set.

When suggested that such things can be done while doing a comedy film, Anees recalled that he did the same thing while filming a significant scene in the thriller Deewangee. The film was loosely inspired by Primal Fear and the scene in which Ajay Devgn’s character shows his true colours was written by him on the set. “At that time, it was okay,” he said.

“Uske andar kamaal hota hai par pressure bhi boht hota hai (Something wonderful can happen if you go without a script but there is a lot of pressure that comes with it),” he said.

Anees also mentioned that before the culture of bound scripts was established, he would only sleep for one hour a day while filming. He shared that after an entire day of shoot, he would start writing and would only manage to sleep for one hour. He recalled that this is how he worked on Akshay Kumar-sstarrer Singh is Kinng.