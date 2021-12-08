Anees Bazmee on Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: ‘Happy that they found each other and are getting married’

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been receiving a lot of love and blessings from their fans, friends and colleagues as they are all set to tie the knot. The two stars are getting married in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Resort on December 9. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who has worked with Katrina in the hit films Welcome and Singh Is Kinng, is elated about the union of the two actors.

“I am very happy for Katrina and Vicky. I have done two films with her and she is a wonderful girl and this news of her wedding has made me really happy. I wish them both very best,” Bazmee told India Today in a recent interview.

The filmmaker also shared Vicky is a “humble” and a “down-to-earth boy”. He said Katrina and Vicky deserve each other and added, “I’m happy that they found each other and are getting married. She is a really nice human being and I know Vicky as well. He is very down-to-earth, very humble and a very good boy. They deserve each other.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pre-wedding festivities began on Tuesday with a mehendi ceremony. The guest list includes only family members and close friends of the couple. On Tuesday, Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, actor Neha Dhupia and composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan among others flew to Jaipur to attend the wedding.

According to our source, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to dance with their friends and family members on Bollywood numbers at their sangeet ceremony on Wednesday.

The source tells indianexpress.com, “There was a cocktail party last night for all the guests after the trip to the Ranthambore forest and mehendi ceremony. Today, the couple will host a sangeet which will be a good mix of Bollywood songs and a performance by Gurdaas Maan. There will also be a performance on Rajasthani songs by a folk dance group.”