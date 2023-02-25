scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Anees Bazmee is surprised Akshay Kumar is doing Hera Pheri 3, explains why he quit: ‘They didn’t have much of a story, let alone a script’

Anees Bazmee explained why he declined to direct the long-delayed Hera Pheri 3. The Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty-starrer will be helmed by filmmaker Farhad Samji instead.

Anees BazmeeAnees Bazmee is no more helming Hera Pheri 3. (Photo: Anees Bazmee/ Instagram)
After the mammoth success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, there were reports making the rounds that filmmaker Anees Bazmee will be helming the long-delayed Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty-starrer Hera Pheri 3. However, Bazmee has stepped away from Hera Pheri 3, citing creative differences.

The filmmaker had earlier confirmed that he was indeed offered to direct the film, but said that he would agree to direct Hera Pheri 3 only after reading the film’s script. However, he was absent when the film’s star cast recently reunited to shoot a teaser. Instead, it was revealed that Farhad Samji had been signed on to helm the film.

Anees Bazmee has now broken his silence and spoken up about why he stepped away from Hera Pheri 3. The filmmaker has revealed that upon reading the film’s script, he rejected the offer to direct the film. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I met the producer Firoz Nadiadwala several times. He didn’t have much of a story let alone a script. Unhone jo mujhe idea bataya woh kuch jammee nahi (the idea he threw at me didn’t gel with me). Maina na keh diya (I said no).”

Also read |Anees Bazmee on Akshay Kumar not starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: ‘He is too big for these small things’

Anees said that having a tight script is key to making successful films, but this wasn’t the case with Hera Pheri 3. “No script no hit. It’s as simple as that,” he said. Reportedly, the third Hera Pheri film is going to be titled Hera Pheri 4. “After I declined the offer, I now hear the film is going to be directed by someone else,” Bazmee said.

Also read |Akshay Kumar says he backed out of Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences, apologises to fans: ‘Not happy with how things shaped up’

Bazmee and Akshay have worked together on films such as Bachchhan Paandey and Housefull 4. “Akshay Kumar, who was totally opposed to doing the film without a proper script, has apparently agreed to come on board. I don’t know how or why. Only he will be able to tell. Speaking for myself, I am not part of that project anymore,” Bazmee concluded.

The filmmaker is writing the screenplay of his next film, starring Shahid Kapoor.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 13:22 IST
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 13:22 IST
