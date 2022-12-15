Anees Bazmee addresses confusion around Hera Pheri 3, hopes Firoz Nadiadwala ‘clears outstanding payments’ before sequel: ‘Haven’t been paid fully…’

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is rather annoyed with the constant speculation surrounding Hera Pheri 3. There has been much buzz about the film, ever since it was announced. However, fans were upset when Akshay Kumar said that he would not be a part of the film. Meanwhile, there were also rumours that Kartik Aaryan would step into his place. The original franchise had starred Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Anees told Bollywood Hungama, “I keep reading all kinds of reports about Akshay Kumar being in and out of the project, about Kartik Aaryan being signed. I also keep reading that I am directing Hera Pheri 3. The truth is I have in principle said yes to Firoz. But since I am not writing Hera Pheri 3—the producer Firoz Nadiadwala has an idea for the script and he will get someone to work on it—I can only come on board officially after I read the script.” Anees added that he would only take a call after reading the script of the film, as that is the most crucial factor for him.

Regarding the subject of alleged payment dues from Firoz since the film Welcome Back, Anees added, “It is true that I have not been paid fully for Welcome Back. Quite a bit of the payment is pending. But one has to move on. Of course, if I agree to direct Hera Pheri 3 for Firoz Bhai I will have to be more cautious about the payment. I am hopeful he will clear my earlier payments before Hera Pheri 3.” Anees Bazmi had directed the film Welcome Back, which was produced by Froz Nadiadwala.

The first Hera Pheri film released in the year 2000 and was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was a huge hit and a sequel was made in the year 2006 but this time, it was directed by Neeraj Vora. In June this year, Firoz had confirmed that the film would get its third sequel with the original cast. However, later Akshay Kumar said that he had ‘backed out’ of the film due to creative differences. Paresh Rawal fueled the confusion further when he said that Kartik Aaryan was a part of the film. Fans are still waiting for something concrete to materialise.