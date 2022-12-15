scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Anees Bazmee addresses confusion around Hera Pheri 3, hopes Firoz Nadiadwala ‘clears outstanding payments’ before sequel: ‘Haven’t been paid fully…’

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee expressed annoyance with the constant speculation surrounding Hera Pheri 3, and said that he will only take a call after seeing the final script.

hera pheri 21 anniversarySuniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is rather annoyed with the constant speculation surrounding Hera Pheri 3. There has been much buzz about the film, ever since it was announced. However, fans were upset when Akshay Kumar said that he would not be a part of the film. Meanwhile, there were also rumours that Kartik Aaryan would step into his place. The original franchise had starred Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Anees told Bollywood Hungama, “I keep reading all kinds of reports about Akshay Kumar being in and out of the project, about Kartik Aaryan being signed. I also keep reading that I am directing Hera Pheri 3. The truth is I have in principle said yes to Firoz. But since I am not writing Hera Pheri 3—the producer Firoz Nadiadwala has an idea for the script and he will get someone to work on it—I can only come on board officially after I read the script.” Anees added that he would only take a call after reading the script of the film, as that is the most crucial factor for him.

Regarding the subject of alleged payment dues from Firoz since the film Welcome Back, Anees added, “It is true that I have not been paid fully for Welcome Back. Quite a bit of the payment is pending. But one has to move on. Of course, if I agree to direct Hera Pheri 3 for Firoz Bhai I will have to be more cautious about the payment. I am hopeful he will clear my earlier payments before Hera Pheri 3.” Anees Bazmi had directed the film Welcome Back, which was produced by Froz Nadiadwala.

Also Read |Suniel Shetty says he didn’t know about Akshay Kumar not being in Hera Pheri 3: ‘This twist has stunned me…’

The first Hera Pheri film released in the year 2000 and was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was a huge hit and a sequel was made in the year 2006 but this time, it was directed by Neeraj Vora. In June this year, Firoz had confirmed that the film would get its third sequel with the original cast. However, later Akshay Kumar said that he had ‘backed out’ of the film due to creative differences. Paresh Rawal fueled the confusion further when he said that Kartik Aaryan was a part of the film. Fans are still waiting for something concrete to materialise.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 08:36:11 am
Next Story

Manisha Chaudhary: Chandigarh’s new officiating SSP speaks less, works hard

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday- Chunky Pandey- Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur attend FIFA semi-finals in Qatar with family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close