Unlike Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, today’s actors ask for bound scripts: Anees Bazmee

After having worked with a host of superstars from Salman Khan to Anil Kapoor, filmmaker Anees Bazmee is now collaborating with younger stars like Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Bazmee will be soon working with Kartik and Kiara on the sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The cast of his other film Pagalanti includes Pulkit Samrat and Kirti Kharbanda, besides John Abraham and Anil Kapoor.

The director observes the current crop of actors does not get complacent irrespective of the hits they deliver. “The young actors right now are extremely hard working. They don’t come with the thought that we will learn after doing 12-15 films and will have lots of time. They are very prepared,” he said during a session at the 10th Jagran Film Festival, which opened on Thursday in the city.

Bazmee said the desire to prove themselves with each project comes from the awareness that the audience’s attention span today has reduced while options have increased.

“Today you don’t even get those many chances. If you’re not good, then may be you’ll just get one or two films. It all depends on how much does the audience like you. They are very focused on their work,” Bazmee said.

Elaborating on the difference between working style of younger actors and their older counterparts, Bazmee said the former prefer a bound script before shooting a film, while he has gotten stars like Ajay Devgn and Salman on board for films with just a few minutes naration of the stories.

“The change which has come is, they now need a complete bound script so that they know what it is. Salman, Akshay, Ajay had a different style because of their experience. I had narrated the story of Singh Is Kinng to Akshay over call in 5 minutes. Similar with Salman.

“Their experience of working in so many films gives them an idea of how a story of three-minutes can span on screen as a two and a half hour film. Today the young actors do one film at a time with passion,” he said in conversation with journalist Rajeev Masand.

In a career spanning over two-decades, Bazmee has delivered hit comedies like No Entry, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome and Ready. The filmmaker-writer believes the key to success for any artiste is relevance. He stays updated with the changing definition of humour by watching comedies that are produced nowadays not just in Bollywood but world over in form of films, web series and stand-up acts.

“It is very important for any filmmaker if he wants to keep working, to be relevant. No matter what I do, I take out time to watch world cinema, read books, and watch stand up comedies.

“If you wouldn’t know what’s happening around, I don’t think you’ll be able to make films which people of today will like. It’s important to know what’s happening in movies all around the world,” he said.