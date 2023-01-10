Karishma Sharma says Andrew Tate is a liar, they never ‘hooked up’: ‘Was really happy when he was arrested’

Actor Karishma Sharma is opening up about her interaction with disgraced media personality Andrew Tate. Dismissing claims that she ‘hooked up’ with him, Karishma said that the two had a little chat and a drink, post which she blocked him on social media after he sent inappropriate messages to her.

“He is lying. We never hooked up. I just wanted to come out and share my side, so that people know that he is a scumbag spreading lies and just wants attention. I was really happy when he was arrested,” the actor told Hindustan Times. Tate has been arrested on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Andrew Tate has said that he hooked up with Karishma Sharma, and a video of his claims regarding the same has been doing the rounds on the internet. Meanwhile, Karishma has clarified that she met Andrew and his brother Tristan in Mumbai in 2014 at a party: “When you see a good looking person, you talk to that person, and I got along with him. We had a normal conversation. He told me he has an Indian mother, and we had a few shots. That’s all that happened. His texts on Instagram were very weird and inappropriate. So I disconnected with him and blocked him once I realised he is a creep.”

The Super 30 actor stated that the whole episode with Tate has given her anxiety.

“After 6 years, out of nowhere he posted this. It gave me a lot of anxiety as this (whatever Tate claims) never happened. I don’t know why people are looking at me with that eye of judgement. I have so many messages just saying ‘Oh Andrew Tate’, and I have nothing to do with this guy. Even my friends questioned me and that hurt more. My heart just sank when my friend sent me that video. There are days when I am in tears. I had to talk about it. People say it is okay, but it is not. Once you let it out, you know that you have done your job, then you can take a step back,” Karishma signed off.

Karishma Sharma is known for her appearances in Hindi movies such as Ujda Chaman, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Ragini: MMS Returns among others.