scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Karishma Sharma says Andrew Tate is a liar, they never ‘hooked up’: ‘Was really happy when he was arrested’

Karishma Sharma has denied claims of influencer Andrew Tate that they 'hooked up'. The actor has called Tate a 'scumbag' and a 'liar'.

andrew tateKarishma Sharma has opened up about Andrew Tate. (Photo: Karishma/Instagram, Movlogs/YouTube)
Listen to this article
Karishma Sharma says Andrew Tate is a liar, they never ‘hooked up’: ‘Was really happy when he was arrested’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Karishma Sharma is opening up about her interaction with disgraced media personality Andrew Tate. Dismissing claims that she ‘hooked up’ with him, Karishma said that the two had a little chat and a drink, post which she blocked him on social media after he sent inappropriate messages to her.

“He is lying. We never hooked up. I just wanted to come out and share my side, so that people know that he is a scumbag spreading lies and just wants attention. I was really happy when he was arrested,” the actor told Hindustan Times. Tate has been arrested on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Andrew Tate has said that he hooked up with Karishma Sharma, and a video of his claims regarding the same has been doing the rounds on the internet. Meanwhile, Karishma has clarified that she met Andrew and his brother Tristan in Mumbai in 2014 at a party: “When you see a good looking person, you talk to that person, and I got along with him. We had a normal conversation. He told me he has an Indian mother, and we had a few shots. That’s all that happened. His texts on Instagram were very weird and inappropriate. So I disconnected with him and blocked him once I realised he is a creep.”

Also Read |With Andrew Tate’s arrest, a look at the ‘manosphere’ he inhabited

The Super 30 actor stated that the whole episode with Tate has given her anxiety.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

“After 6 years, out of nowhere he posted this. It gave me a lot of anxiety as this (whatever Tate claims) never happened. I don’t know why people are looking at me with that eye of judgement. I have so many messages just saying ‘Oh Andrew Tate’, and I have nothing to do with this guy. Even my friends questioned me and that hurt more. My heart just sank when my friend sent me that video. There are days when I am in tears. I had to talk about it. People say it is okay, but it is not. Once you let it out, you know that you have done your job, then you can take a step back,” Karishma signed off.

Karishma Sharma is known for her appearances in Hindi movies such as Ujda Chaman, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Ragini: MMS Returns among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 14:07 IST
Next Story

Microsoft to invest in OpenAI: A closer look at the company behind ChatGPT and Dall-E

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close