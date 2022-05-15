scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Andrew Symonds passes away at 46: Virat Kohli, Arjun Rampal, and others mourn his death

The personalities in the world of cricket and elsewhere have mourned the legend of the sport that was Andrew Symonds.

May 15, 2022 12:56:43 pm
May 15, 2022 12:56:43 pm
Andrew Symonds, virat kohli, arjun rampalAn aggressive batsman, Andrew Symonds was also pretty handy with the ball. (Photo: File, Arjun Rampal/Instagram and Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car crash Saturday night. The accident occurred just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland. Symonds, who was 46, was the only person in the vehicle.

The personalities in the world of cricket and elsewhere have mourned the legend of the sport. An aggressive batsman, he was also pretty handy with the ball. He is the third former Aussie cricketer to pass away this year. Earlier, Shane Warne and Rod Marsh had shuffled off their mortal coil.

Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter, “Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. 🙏🏻.”

Also Read | Villain or Victim?: The world couldn’t make up its mind about Andrew Symonds

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who will next be seen in action thriller Dhaakad, tweeted, “This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPAndrewSymonds 💔.”

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar wrote, “In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family. ❤️”

Actor Sharad Kelkar tweeted, “Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #AndrewSymonds. #RIP.”

