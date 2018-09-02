AndhaDhun trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu’s film promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller

AndhaDhun trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s character in AndhaDhun leaves us intrigued. AndhaDhun trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s character in AndhaDhun leaves us intrigued.

The trailer of Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Tabu and Anil Dhawan among others, is out. It begins with introducing us to the protagonist (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), who is a happy-go-lucky blind piano player. We hear him saying that while many know the difficulties of a visually impaired person’s life, they do not know the benefits. Soon, we are introduced to the first benefit and second character of the film, Radhika Apte. Radhika plays the role of Ayushmann’s love interest.

Ayushmann’s life is smooth until he meets Tabu. The director makes sure to give us a hint that it is Tabu’s character who would “change” Ayushmann’s life in the film. And this is when the mystery begins. Soon, we see a murder has taken place and it is Ayushmann who has been convicted but how can a blind man be a murderer? Is he being framed or does Ayushmann’s character have a secret? Somewhere you also question if Ayushmann is blind at all because we see him eating popcorn at the theatre and in the end, asking Tabu if an auto in front of them has Aishwarya Rai’s poster on it.

Just like how Badlapur and Johnny Gaddaar left us with questions, AndhaDhun has a similar impact.

Talking about the character, Ayushmann had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Every film is a learning experience even if it’s from the same genre but this particular film… Sriram Raghavan is a very organic director. He will give you a situation, a milieu and you will react to that. I have done theatre in the past so, I am used to improvisations. It’s very challenging for an actor because it’s not on paper. You have to be on your toes every day and be impromptu. A non-actor cannot work with him for sure. You have to be a good actor or a spontaneous actor to work with a Sriram Raghavan.”

AndhaDhun will hit screens on October 5.

