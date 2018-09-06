AndhaDhun title song: Raftaar presents a refreshing upbeat track

AndhaDhun title song: Raftaar presents an upbeat track for this Sriram Raghavan film. AndhaDhun title song: Raftaar presents an upbeat track for this Sriram Raghavan film.

The trailer of Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun left us intrigued and now the first track from the film is out. Titled AndhaDhun, this track composed by Raftaar certainly sounds refreshing. The music video suggests that this could be a promotional song. The three lead actors of the film Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte feature in this song that leaves you quite surprised.

The track begins with soft piano but gradually percussions are introduced and the energy of the song just shoots up. Raftaar has provided vocals for this number.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s character in the film is a piano player who gets caught in the midst of a murder. The trailer of the film did not give away the plot, which is essential for a mystery film’s trailer.

Watch the AndhaDhun title song here:

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun looks like it will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Raghavan is known for making really intense films like Badlapur and Ek Haseena Thi among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the title role here, was last seen in 2017’s Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Tabu, who chooses to appear in few films these days, was last seen in Missing. She also had a cameo appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. Radhika Apte, who has been dominating the web space, has created quite a fan following with her Netflix projects Ghoul, Sacred Games and Lust Stories.

