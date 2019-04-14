After Andhadhun, Sriram Raghavan to begin production on his next thriller

Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s next, yet-untitled film will go on floors in June this year, Mumbai Mirror reported. The director, whose last film Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu became a commercial and critical hit, is collaborating with producer Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries Ltd.

Advertising

Taurani confirmed the news to the publication, saying, “Yes, we signed Sriram last year and had planned to start this film soon after he wrapped up Andhadhun. He’s a brilliant director who has proved his mettle time and again.”

He added, “We are all excited and have been meeting regularly. The film is currently being scripted, we will begin casting as soon as he finishes writing it. Sriram is known for his thrillers and we are working on making this one as interesting as the others.”

Raghavan is also known for films like Badlapur and Johnny Gaddar. His last Andhadhun ended its theatrical run at a solid Rs 74.59 crore in India.

Advertising

Raghavan had earlier expressed interest in working with Shah Rukh Khan. He recently told the news agency PTI, “I have not pitched a script. I just met him (SRK). He had liked Andhadhun and invited me over. We had a chat. I told him if I have something I’ll definitely come to him.”

He added, “I’ve got his number now and I can always approach him. I would love to see him in my world of cinema but I need to get the right script.”