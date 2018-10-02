Andhadhun early celeb reviews: Vicky, Bhumi and others laud Ayushmann’s film

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a blind pianist in AndhaDhun whose life goes for a toss after he meets Tabu’s character. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a blind pianist in AndhaDhun whose life goes for a toss after he meets Tabu’s character.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun has received highly positive early reviews from celebrities. The Sriram Raghavan directorial also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte. In the romantic thriller, Ayushmann plays a blind pianist whose life goes for a toss after he meets Tabu’s character.

Vicky Kaushal, who attended a special screening of Andhadhun on Monday, heaped praise on the film. He posted on Twitter, “#AndhaDhun an amazing edge of the seat thriller with its knockout funny moments. Brilliantly shot, incredible editing, super effective bgm… top class on all levels! So blown away.”

#AndhaDhun an amazing edge of the seat thriller with its knockout funny moments. Brilliantly shot, incredible editing, super effective bgm… top class on all levels! So blown away — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) October 1, 2018

Brother @ayushmannk delivers his career best. What joy to watch a performance like this one! @radhika_apte KAMAAL. @manavvij Phaaji jhappiyaan twahnu… AND @tabuism Ma’m you are a Goddess, you are in a league of your own 🙏🙏🙏 #AndhaDhun — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) October 1, 2018

In another tweet, he said, “Brother @ayushmannk delivers his career best. What joy to watch a performance like this one! @radhika_apte KAMAAL. @manavvij Phaaji jhappiyaan twahnu… AND @tabuism Ma’m you are a Goddess, you are in a league of your own 🙏🙏🙏 #AndhaDhun.”

#andhadhun is nuts,crazy,thrilling,funny & bloody brilliant.#sriramraghavan sir you’re the coolest genius filmmaker we have. #tabu ma’am omg omg you’re so amazing,an institution 🙌🏻Mere pyaare @ayushmannk wow buddy. So happy & proud ❤️ @radhika_apte well done. Team 👏🏻👏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) October 1, 2018

Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann’s co-star in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, said, “#andhadhun is nuts,crazy,thrilling,funny & bloody brilliant.#sriramraghavan sir you’re the coolest genius filmmaker we have. #tabu ma’am omg omg you’re so amazing,an institution 🙌🏻Mere pyaare @ayushmannk wow buddy. So happy & proud ❤️ @radhika_apte well done. Team 👏🏻👏🏻.”

#AndhaDhun is a cracker of a film by a maestro. This is vintage #SriramRaghavan with quirky characters, unexpected humour and many twists in the tale. @tabuism is superlative. @ayushmannk this is your best work to date. #AnilDhawan is genius casting. @radhika_apte is so apt 😉 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 1, 2018

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta too took to Twitter to praise his fellow director. He said, “#AndhaDhun is a cracker of a film by a maestro. This is vintage #SriramRaghavan with quirky characters, unexpected humour and many twists in the tale. @tabuism is superlative. @ayushmannk this is your best work to date. #AnilDhawan is genius casting. @radhika_apte is so apt 😉.”

#Andhadhun is the most brilliant film ever … its just genius storytelling … its thrilling, full of suspense and supremely funny … its cinema at its best … love love loved it … #SriramRaghavan thank you for this … @ayushmannk @tabuism @radhika_apte are all brilliant… — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) October 1, 2018

Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan went ahead and called AndhaDhun the best film ever. He tweeted, “#Andhadhun is the most brilliant film ever … its just genius storytelling … its thrilling, full of suspense and supremely funny … its cinema at its best … love love loved it … #SriramRaghavan thank you for this … @ayushmannk @tabuism @radhika_apte are all brilliant…”

Enough of defending my ‘Industry’. Go watch #Andhadhun this Friday. This is a film that makes you want to write a film like that. Wicked, funny, cruel, twisted, smart, vicious and thoroughly entertaining. @ayushmannk #TabuJi @radhika_apte #Mohanan #Pooja say YO!!!

AND #JaiSriram — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) October 1, 2018

Mulk’s director Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Enough of defending my ‘Industry’. Go watch #Andhadhun this Friday. This is a film that makes you want to write a film like that. Wicked, funny, cruel, twisted, smart, vicious and thoroughly entertaining. @ayushmannk #TabuJi @radhika_apte #Mohanan #Pooja say YO!!!

AND #JaiSriram.”

#AndhaDhun is awesome I was was awestruck right till the end everything about the film is just right #SriramRaghavan sir @tabuism @radhika_apte and my brother @ayushmannk take a bow ..its a master piece — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) October 1, 2018

TV actor Ravi Dubey too chimed in. He wrote, “#AndhaDhun is awesome I was was awestruck right till the end everything about the film is just right #SriramRaghavan sir @tabuism @radhika_apte and my brother @ayushmannk take a bow ..its a master piece.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd