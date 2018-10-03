Andhadhun, LoveYatri, Namaste England and other Bollywood movies in October

Upcoming Bollywood movies in October: The month of October will begin with the release of Andhadhun and LoveYatri Upcoming Bollywood movies in October: The month of October will begin with the release of Andhadhun and LoveYatri

The month of September gave cinephiles a variety of films to choose from. While Sui Dhaaga, Pataakha, Manto and Manmarziyaan pulled people to cinema halls, Laila Majnu, Love Sonia, Paltan and Gali Guleiyaan witnessed lesser footfall. Now, with the onset of October, Bollywood is all set to entertain viewers with a variety of films from different genres.

Here we give you a rundown of movies releasing in the month of October.

1. Andhadhun: October 5

Sriram Raghavan directorial Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu is a whodunnit drama. The thriller has Ayushmann playing the role of a blind pianist. The well-cut trailer of the movie has raised many questions in the mind of the viewers about the plot and coming from brand Raghavan, a filmmaker who has given Hindi cinema thrillers like Ek Haseena Thi, Johnny Gaddar and Badlapur, the murder mystery has raised expectations of movie buffs. The movie hits theaters on October 5.

2. LoveYatri: October 5

A Salman Khan Films production LoveYatri, earlier titled Loveratri, marks the silver screen debut of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Set around the colourful festivities of Navratri, LoveYatri is said to be a romantic drama. The lead pair fall in love during the nine days of Navratri. Their love flourishes as Aayush’s character follows the love of his life abroad and dances his way into her heart. The music album of the film has a song for every occasion from a Dandiya night to a romantic dinner night. Helmed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatri will face competition from Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun at the ticket counters. It releases on October 5.

3. Helicopter Eela: October 12

A mother-son drama, starring actors Kajol and Riddhi Sen, in the lead roles will hit screens on October 12. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the slice-of-life drama has Kajol in the role of a single mother who is overprotective about her son and joins his college to stay close to him. But her plan backfires and her son played by National Award-winning Bengali actor Riddhi Sen feels suffocated with his mom’s invasion of his privacy. Now what shape this mother-son relationship would take will only be known when the film reaches the theaters.

4. Tumbbad: October 12

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Dhundhiraj Prabhakar Jogalekar, Anita Date, Deepak Damle, Ronjini Chakraborty and Mohammad Samad. The horror drama is produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah & Amita Shah. The film chronicles the story of a boy Vinayak who discovers a hidden treasure and thinks he is the rightful owner of it. In the trailer, it is hinted that the treasure is protected by a ghost, but greed takes over fear. Tumbbad will hit the theaters on October 12 and in four languages Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

5. Namaste England: October 19

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are back together after Ishaqzaade for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s rom-com Namaste England which will be out in the theaters on October 19. A typical Bollywood love story has Arjun and Parineeti as a couple with opposing point of views. The trailer of the films says, “Fall in love like never before.” Namaste England is second in the Namastey London franchise. Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rishi Kapoor, the 2007 film was received well by the audience.

6. Badhai Ho: October 19

Releasing on October 19, Badhai Ho is a coming-of-age family entertainer. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. In the movie, Neena Gupta who plays Ayushmann’s mother gets pregnant at an older age and this raises the eyebrows of not just the society but her family members too. Sanya plays Ayushmann’s girlfriend in the movie. Talking about the film, Ayuhsmann told PTI, “It is rare to see people of our parents age becoming parents again. This was a very normal thing back in the ’70s and the ’80s. So people might think that Badhaai Ho is ahead of it’s times but I think they’ll find it funny and interesting because this doesn’t happen today.”

7. Baazaar: October 26

A tale of greed and love, Baazaar sees an in-form Saif Ali Khan who commands your attention with his piercing gaze and dramatic punchlines. Baazaar brings together Radhika Apte and Saif, the actors who had earlier shared screen space in Netflix’s original series Sacred Games. The synopsis of the film reads, “Bada aadmi Bann ne ke liye, line cross karni padti hai. Baazaar is subject to market risk.” Apart from Saif and Radhika, the film stars Chitrangda Singh, Denzil Smith, Atul Kulkarni and Saurabh Shukla.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd