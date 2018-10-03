Andhadhun actor Radhika Apte: We like to put people in boxes and label them

Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khuranna and Tabu starrer Andhadhun is set to release on October 5. Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khuranna and Tabu starrer Andhadhun is set to release on October 5.

Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khuranna and Tabu starrer Andhadhun is set to release on October 5. The Sriram Raghavan directorial will depict a thrilling tale of a blind man, who finds himself caught in a murder mystery. Indianexpress.com recently sat down with Radhika Apte for an exclusive chat where she spoke about Andhadhun, on being categorised and her future projects.

Radhika shared that she doesn’t want to give out any spoilers and so wouldn’t reveal much about the film. “It’s a thriller so I won’t talk much. But I am playing the love interest of Ayushmann. For a change, I am playing this happy sunshine person. And trust me, it was fun to do it. There are a few difficult scenes also but overall it’s something really different. But the prime reason for taking up the film was Sriram. I love being on the sets and working with him,” said the Sacred Games actor.

Talking about her co-stars, Radhika said, “It was amazing to work with Ayushmann. He is really talented and made some brave choices in the kind of films that he has done. As for Tabu, I am personally a massive fan of hers. I just wish I had more scenes with her.”

Not many know that Radhika is a trained dancer. She confessed that she misses dancing and would love to resume it soon. And when asked why we haven’t seen her shaking a leg in films, Radhika smiled to say, “I haven’t been offered anything that would interest me. Sometimes I really feel that I have been categorised. And I am definitely not fine with it. But as a society, we like to put people into boxes and label them.”

So what kind of films Radhika would enjoy doing? “I really don’t know how to categorise films. It all depends on the script, the character and director. These need to be really good. Rest, I would enjoy doing a commercial mainstream film as much as a serious festival project,” replied the 35-year-old actor.

On being asked whether there are enough roles for women in Bollywood today, Radhika opined, “It is changing. Today, none of the women is only running around trees in films. I can just hope that it changes faster. Out of 10 films that are being made, let’s at least have five that revolve around women characters.”

The actor has been on a roll this year. After the success of her web projects Sacred Games and Ghoul, she will have another release Baazaar later this month. Quiz her whether this is the best time in her career and Radhika said with a laugh, “No! I hope there are better times coming.”

She concluded the conversation saying that she has two foreign films up next. Radhika also added that she will terribly miss not being in the next season of Sacred Games.

