Andaz Apna Apna was to star Amrish Puri as Mogambo’s antithesis Zorambo: Shakti Kapoor

The success of cult comedy, Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, cannot be credited to any one actor. The entire cast of the film, including actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Shehzad Khan and Viju Khote, made it a laugh riot with their hilarious one-liners and spot-on comic timing. Now, imagine what would have happened if actor Amrish Puri would have also been added to this bunch of talented actors?

Shakti Kapoor, who essayed the role of Crime Master Gogo, recently revealed that Puri was supposed to play the role of Zorambo, an antithesis of his character Mogambo from Mr India, in Andaz Apna Apna. But his character was chopped from the film since director Santoshi thought the movie was getting too long.

Shakti Kapoor’s ‘Crime Master Gogo’ was a character that got imprinted in people’s minds when Andaz Apna Apna released in 1994. Shakti Kapoor’s ‘Crime Master Gogo’ was a character that got imprinted in people’s minds when Andaz Apna Apna released in 1994.

In a recent interaction with News18, Kapoor, who claimed to be Mogambo’s nephew in Andaz Apna Apna, shared, “It would have been so much fun to have him in the film. While Mogambo used to laugh and say, ‘Mogambo khush hua,’ Zorambo was supposed to be a sad soul who would say, ‘Zorambo khush nahi hua.’ But our director Rajkumar Santoshi had to remove the character as the length of the film was being increased.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Recently, Kapoor appeared as his iconic character Crime Master Gogo in a recent promo of Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming project. He left the fans of the comedy-drama nostalgic as he recreated his hilarious dialogue, “Crime Master Gogo, Aaya hun, kuch toh loot kar jaaunga.” The streaming platform promoted the video saying “Gogo is Back” leaving the fans excited.

Andaz Apna Apna was a box office flop upon its release in the 90s. However, the film has achieved a cult status over the years. Its TV broadcast, online streaming and other formats grabbed the fancy of the audience, eventually declaring it an iconic comedy. The film, to this day, remains the most viewed on all mediums, holding an IMDb rating of 8.20.