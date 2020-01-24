Follow Us:
Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Sinha passes away

Vinay Sinha bankrolled films like Andaz Apna Apna, Rafoo Chakkar and Chor Police among more.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2020 6:35:59 pm
Vinay Sinha death Vinay Sinha bankrolled films like Andaz Apna Apna. (Photo: Atul Mohan/Priti Sinha/Twitter)

Film producer Vinay Sinha, who bankrolled films like Andaz Apna Apna, Rafoo Chakkar and Chor Police among more, passed away on Friday.

Film trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted, “#SadNews Producer #VinaySinha passed away few hours back. Vinay ji is known for producing #AndazApnaApna #RafooChakkar #ChorPolice and TV serials. He was also vice president of #IMPPA. He was presently working on few projects which included sequel of #AndazApnaApna. Om Shanti.”

Trade analyst Komal Nahta also tweeted the news. He wrote on Twitter, “Vinay Sinha, producer of films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul Rest In peace.”

Andaz Apna Apna was a Rajkumar Santoshi directorial. A comedy film that became a cult classic over the years, it starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor.

