Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Sinha passes away

Film producer Vinay Sinha, who bankrolled films like Andaz Apna Apna, Rafoo Chakkar and Chor Police among more, passed away on Friday.

Film trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted, “#SadNews Producer #VinaySinha passed away few hours back. Vinay ji is known for producing #AndazApnaApna #RafooChakkar #ChorPolice and TV serials. He was also vice president of #IMPPA. He was presently working on few projects which included sequel of #AndazApnaApna. Om Shanti.”

Trade analyst Komal Nahta also tweeted the news. He wrote on Twitter, “Vinay Sinha, producer of films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul Rest In peace.”

Andaz Apna Apna was a Rajkumar Santoshi directorial. A comedy film that became a cult classic over the years, it starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor.

