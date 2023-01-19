scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa sings her heart out, Neetu Kapoor showers live. Watch

Ananya Panday's younger sister Rysa is seen singing soulfully in a video posted by their mother Bhavana Pandey.

Ananya PandayBhavana Pandey uploaded a video of his younger daughter Rysa singing. (Photo: Instagram/bhavanapandey)

Actor Ananya Panday has established herself as an actor but it seems that her younger sister is more inclined towards music. Their mother Bhavana Pandey uploaded a video of Rysa recording a song in the studio. The video got praised by many well known names in the film industry.

In the video, Rysa is singing the cover of Kill Bill by SZA. Bhavana also expressed gratitude to her music school SOBO House of Music and Rysa’s teacher Stephen Fernandes. In the caption, she wrote, “Kill Bill ( sza) Love. Thank you Stephen Sir @sobohouseofmusic!”

Rysa’s video was appreciated by many celebrities. Actor Neetu Kapoor dropped clapping emoticons and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented with heart emoticons. Bhavana’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ co-stars Neelima Kothari and Seema Sajdeh also commented on the post with “Superb” and heart emoticons.

Recently Ananya wished her parents Bhavana and Chunky Pandey on their wedding anniversary with some old pictures. She also wrote a long, emotional post. “Happy 25th anniversary Mama and Papa thank you for showing us how easy love can be (and for ur gorgeous genes) also the last picture is here because I think @apnabhidu is the coolest and also my expression hasn’t changed in the last 24 years  and also I love the kids expression in the second last picture idk who he is but it’s too good,” she wrote on Instagram.

 

Ananya made her Telugu debut with Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh, didn’t leave any impact at the box office. Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 14:54 IST
