Ananya Panday’s grandmother dies: Navya Nanda, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira mourn demise

Celebrities including Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor with her daughter Samaira and Navya Naveli Nanda visited Ananya Panday’s residence, to pay their condolences. Ananya Panday’s grandmother Snehlata Panday passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness and her funeral was held in the evening. She was 85. Chunky Panday was seen performing the last rites.

Actor Neelam Kothari Soni, who shares a close friendship with Chunky and his wife Bhavna Panday, had confirmed the news of Snehlata’s demise to indianexpress.com. “Yes, she passed away. God bless her soul,” Neelam said.

Ananya took to Instagram and penned an emotional post that her grandmother was a fighter and inspired her to follow her ambition.

“Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light,” she wrote about Snehlata.

Earlier this year, Ananya had opened up about her grandmother’s influence on her life on the occasion of Women’s Day with a post on Instagram. “The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes. my Dadi and Nani – happy Women’s day to my best. and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there – you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you I love you guys u rock,” she wrote.