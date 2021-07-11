scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Ananya Panday’s grandmother dies: Navya Nanda, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira mourn demise

Ananya Panday's grandmother Snehlata Panday passed away the age of 85 after a prolonged illness. Navya Nanda, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira were among those who visited the actor to pay their condolences.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 11, 2021 9:13:20 pm
Malaika Arora, Navya Naveli and Karisma Kapoor at the Panday residence (photo: Varinder Chawla)Malaika Arora, Navya Naveli and Karisma Kapoor at the Panday residence (photo: Varinder Chawla)

Celebrities including Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor with her daughter Samaira and Navya Naveli Nanda visited Ananya Panday’s residence, to pay their condolences. Ananya Panday’s grandmother Snehlata Panday passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness and her funeral was held in the evening. She was 85. Chunky Panday was seen performing the last rites.

Actor Neelam Kothari Soni, who shares a close friendship with Chunky and his wife Bhavna Panday, had confirmed the news of Snehlata’s demise to indianexpress.com. “Yes, she passed away. God bless her soul,” Neelam said.

ananya pandey photo Malaika Arora was spotted at the residence (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ishaan khatter Ishaan Khatter at the Panday residence (Photo: Varinder Chawla) amrita arora Amrita Arora at the Panday residence (Photo: Varinder Chawla) chunkey pandey Our shutterbugs spotted Chunkey Panday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) karisma kapoor Here’s a picture of Karisma Kapoor exiting Ananya Panday’s resident. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya took to Instagram and penned an emotional post that her grandmother was a fighter and inspired her to follow her ambition.

“Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light,” she wrote about Snehlata.

Earlier this year, Ananya had opened up about her grandmother’s influence on her life on the occasion of Women’s Day with a post on Instagram.  “The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes. my Dadi and Nani – happy Women’s day to my best. and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there – you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you I love you guys u rock,” she wrote.

