Ananya Panday’s first Instagram post after NCB questioning is all about overcoming hardships. See here

Actor Ananya Panday has returned to Instagram after a brief absence following her questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Ananya was called in for allegedly having connections to the cruise ship drug bust case in October, which saw Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, being arrested and jailed for several days.

Ananya on Tuesday shared a video of a rainbow, and in an apparent nod to the importance of silver linings, wrote in her caption, “You can’t have a rainbow without a little rain.” Hozier’s song From Eden played in the background, and her mother Bhavana Pandey led the comments section support group by posting a bunch of heart emojis. “We missed uhhh,” one person commented. “After a long time,” wrote another fan.

Ananya was called in for questioning on the basis of details the NCB claimed it obtained from an alleged WhatsApp conversation on Aryan Khan’s phone. A team of officials also paid a visit to Ananya’s house.

Ananya was questioned for nearly four hours on the first day, and again on the following day. The NCB claimed to have found chats between Aryan and Ananya related to drugs. She was reportedly asked to interpret and give context to some of her chats with Aryan, and her phone was confiscated. The future course of action will be decided on the basis of her statement, officers said. Aryan is currently out on bail.

Following the incident, her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter was spotted paying her a visit with a bouquet of flowers. Ananya and Ishaan worked together on the film Khaali Peeli, but have yet to comment on their relationship.

Ananya is currently working on Liger, co-produced by Karan Johar, directed by Puri Jagannadh, and starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Mike Tyson will also be featured in the film.