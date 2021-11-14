Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday gets engaged; Sohail Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu in attendance. See photos

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday, who is a social media influencer, got engaged on Saturday to boyfriend Ivor McCray. The white-themed celebration was held at Alanna’s home and was attended by Salman Khan’s family and actors Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu.

Alanna’s mother, fitness expert Deanne Panday, shared many pictures from the celebration on Instagram Stories. In one of the photos, she posed with Lara Dutta, who looked resplendent in a pink saree. Lara’s husband Mahesh Bhupathi also joined her at the party. Deanne also shared pictures with sister-in-law, Bhavana Pandey, who wore a sky-blue salwar suit.

The bride-to-be chose a grey gown for the engagement party, while Ivor opted for a traditional white sherwani. Wishing the couple all the best, Bipasha Basu shared a photo with them on Instagram, writing, “Celebrating love. Together forever. Congratulations.”

Deanne Panday gave a glimpse of the celebration through her Instagram stories. Deanne Panday gave a glimpse of the celebration through her Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Rebello (@ashley_rebello)

While Salman Khan was not present, his mother Salma, brother Sohail Khan, Sohail’s son Nirvan, sister Alvira Khan and her husband Atul Agnihotri joined the family for the party.

Ivor McCray proposed to Alanna Panday in the Maldives earlier this month; they’ve been together for two years. Sharing a picture of them kissing on a beach, she had written, “Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!”