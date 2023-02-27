scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane’s film; pens gratitude note: ‘I hope I made you proud’

Ananya Panday plays the lead role in a cyber thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The movie marks their first collaboration.

Ananya Panday has wrapped up the shooting of Vikramaditya Motwane's film.
Actor Ananya Panday on Monday announced the wrap of her upcoming film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The actor shared pictures with the director and the entire crew, and wrote a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude.

Ananya, who had announced the film in February, took to her Instagram on Monday and wrote, “And that’s a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film – I love you guys and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Vikramaditya too shared a picture with Ananya and called himself her fan. He wrote, “Barely knew you 3 months ago. Today I’m proud to call myself a fan and you a friend.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday reposted the director’s post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “I cannot even put into words how much this means to me. I love you so much @motwayne can never thank you enough.”

Vikramaditya Motwane had earlier called the yet-to-be titled project a “screenlifer” and said that the story will be told through phones, computers and television only.

Earlier, in a social media post announcing the Nikhil Dwivedi production, Ananya had said how she and her mother Bhavana Pandey were fans of Vikramaditya’s Udaan and working with the director is a dream-come-true for her.

Ananya had written, “Dreams really do come true! Fills my heart with so much gratitude and joy to be working with Vikram sir on a film!!! ‘Udaan’ has been my mum and my favourite film to watch together – so this moment feels surreal Super duper excited to be collaborating with the amazing @nikhildwivedi25 on this one Let’s gooooo team!!!!!”

Besides this, Ananya Panday will be seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:06 IST
