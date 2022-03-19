scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Inside Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash: Ananya Panday enjoys good chat with Vijay Deverakonda; Alia, Janhvi and Madhuri click selfies

Manish Malhotra clicked selfies with almost all the stars present at Apoorva Mehta's party. He shared the pictures with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Gauri Khan and others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 19, 2022 11:03:02 am
Apoorva mehta partyApoorva Mehta hosted a birthday bash which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

CEO of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, threw a star-studded birthday bash on Thursday. It was attended by many biggies of Bollywood including Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, among others. Several inside photos and videos from the party surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, Ananya Panday was seen in a conversation with her Liger co-actor Vijay Deverakonda. Both of them were twining in black outfits. Manish Malhotra clicked selfies with almost all the stars present at the party. On social media, he posted pictures with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Gauri Khan and others.

Also read |Fans call Aryan Khan ‘second version’ of Shah Rukh Khan as father-son twin. See photo

Popular celebrity astrologer Balu Munnangi was also among the invitees to Apoorva’s 50th birthday party. He shared photos with Karan Johar, Kajol and Bobby Deol.

Check out all the inside pictures from Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party: 

Manish Malhotra with Madhuri Dixit and Nushrratt Bharuccha. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Katrina Kaif clicked a selfie with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Gauri Khan also attended Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Another photo from Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Balu Munnangi (@balu_munnangi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Balu Munnangi (@balu_munnangi)

Apoorva Mehta is the CEO of Dharma Productions.

Photos

Bachchhan Paandey, James, Jalsa
What to watch this Holi: Bachchhan Paandey, James, Jalsa, and more

