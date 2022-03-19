Inside Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash: Ananya Panday enjoys good chat with Vijay Deverakonda; Alia, Janhvi and Madhuri click selfies

March 19, 2022 11:03:02 am
CEO of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, threw a star-studded birthday bash on Thursday. It was attended by many biggies of Bollywood including Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, among others. Several inside photos and videos from the party surfaced on social media.
In one of the videos, Ananya Panday was seen in a conversation with her Liger co-actor Vijay Deverakonda. Both of them were twining in black outfits. Manish Malhotra clicked selfies with almost all the stars present at the party. On social media, he posted pictures with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Gauri Khan and others.
Popular celebrity astrologer Balu Munnangi was also among the invitees to Apoorva’s 50th birthday party. He shared photos with Karan Johar, Kajol and Bobby Deol.
Check out all the inside pictures from Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party:
Apoorva Mehta is the CEO of Dharma Productions.
