Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and Sonakshi Sinha attend Manish Malhotra’s dinner party

Manish Malhotra hosted a dinner party at his residence on Thursday. In attendance were some of his dear friends from the Hindi film industry and his colleagues from the fashion industry.

Manish Malhotra’s dinner party was high on glitz and glamour.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, known for organising some of the best parties in tinsel town, hosted a dinner party at his residence on Thursday. In attendance were some of his dear friends from the Hindi film industry including Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Iulia Vantur and others.

However, those who grabbed eyeballs were the new kids in town – Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The three looked splendid as they arrived for the dinner party. While Khushi is yet to join Bollywood, Ananya and Tara are all set to make their big screen debut in Punit Malhotra directorial Student Of The Year 2.

Both Ananya and Tara were spotted launching SOTY 2 song “The Jawaani” along with Tiger Shroff earlier in the day.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently seen in Kalank, shared a few pictures from the party. Sharing a photo with the new students Ananya and Tara, she wrote, “I don’t know how they tolerated you, Punit Malhotra.”

Check out photos from Manish Malhotra’s dinner party:

Sonakshi Sinha shared a group photo from the party.
Sonakshi Sinha with Student Of The Year 2 actors, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.
Sonakshi Sinha clicks a picture with Kunal Rawal at Manish Malhotra’s dinner party. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
Ananyua Panday, Sonakshi Sinha and Punit Malhotra at Manish Malhotra’s party.
Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous as she arrived at Manish Malhotra’s house. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Khushi Kapoor came in her chic avatar at Manish Malhotra’s dinner party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The host of the party Manish Malhotra. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sophie Choudry was present at Manish Malhotra’s house party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aditi Rao Hydari kept it simple as she arrived for a dinner party at Manish Malhotra’s house. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Iulia Vantur at Manish Malhotra’s house party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sooraj Pancholi clicked outside Manish Malhotra’s house. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Student of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal was also present at Manish Malhotra’s bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Fashion designers Nikhil Thampi, Aastha Sharma, Kunal Rawal posed together for a photo at Manish Malhotra’s party. (Source: Nikhil Thampi/Instagram)

A few fashion designers like Nikhil Thampi, Aastha Sharma and Kunal Rawal were also present at the party.

