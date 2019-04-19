Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and Sonakshi Sinha attend Manish Malhotra’s dinner party

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, known for organising some of the best parties in tinsel town, hosted a dinner party at his residence on Thursday. In attendance were some of his dear friends from the Hindi film industry including Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Iulia Vantur and others.

However, those who grabbed eyeballs were the new kids in town – Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The three looked splendid as they arrived for the dinner party. While Khushi is yet to join Bollywood, Ananya and Tara are all set to make their big screen debut in Punit Malhotra directorial Student Of The Year 2.

Both Ananya and Tara were spotted launching SOTY 2 song “The Jawaani” along with Tiger Shroff earlier in the day.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently seen in Kalank, shared a few pictures from the party. Sharing a photo with the new students Ananya and Tara, she wrote, “I don’t know how they tolerated you, Punit Malhotra.”

Check out photos from Manish Malhotra’s dinner party:

A few fashion designers like Nikhil Thampi, Aastha Sharma and Kunal Rawal were also present at the party.