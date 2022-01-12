Ananya Panday receives a special gift from Gauri Khan: ‘Thank you Gauri aunty for making this for me’

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram stories to share photos of the gift she received from her ‘aunty’ Gauri Khan, designer and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. Sharing two photos of the artwork that Gauri sent Ananya’s way, the actor wrote, “Thank you Gauri aunty for making this for me.”

The said artwork was a collage work which featured Ananya Panday’s silhouette that was filled with the names of the Hollywood flicks she adored. While we don’t know why the gift was sent to Panday, it surely reflects the intimate bond the pair shares with each other. Ananya is good friends with SRK and Gauri’s children, Aryan and Suhana Khan.

On the work front, Ananya Panday’s plate is full, with two highly-anticipated movies lined up for release — the Amazon Prime Video romantic drama Gehraiyaan, and the pan-India Vijay Deverakonda actioner Liger. Helmed by Kapoor and Sons director Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The Karan Johar-bankrolled movie is being pitched as an elegant relationship drama.

On the other hand, Liger belongs to a completely different genre, where we will see the top Telugu star play an MMA fighter in the movie. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie will also see boxing champion Mike Tyson in a cameo role. Liger’s first promo was released on New Year’s eve; it will hit the theatres on August 25.