Sunday, July 10, 2022

Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of her ‘song shoot,’ shares cute photo with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ananya Panday recently shared a glimpse of her recent song shoot, on social media. She will soon be seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2022 1:24:50 pm
Ananya PandayAnanya Panday shares a sneak-peek of her song shoot. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is an active Instagram user, never fails to give updates or a sneak-peek into her day-to-day life to her fans. On Sunday, the actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the set where she is currently shooting a song. The 23-year-old actor wrote, “It’s a song shoooot.”

ananya panday A screengrab of Ananya Panday’s story.

In another snap shared by the actor, she is seen posing with her Gehraiyaan co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi in a black and white selfie with mini fans around them. She wrote, “We have a lot of fans. #khogayehumkaha.” 

ananya panday and siddhant chaturvedi (Photo: Ananya/Instagram)

Captioned as “Cinnamon girl”, Ananya recently also shared her latest photoshoot in a little white dress. In a series of photos, Ananya can be seen posing in a puff-sleeved white bodycon dress and white stilettos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya, who will be seen in upcoming movie Liger alongside Vijay Devarakonda, recently shared the promo of the song Akdi Pakdi. The track seems to be an energetic dance number featuring Ananya and Vijay.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The song went on to trend at #1 on YouTube with 10 Million views and 300k plus likes. The full video of the song will be released on July 11.

Helmed by Puri Jagganadh and co-produced by Karan Johar, Liger marks Vijay Devarakonda’s Bollywood debut. The film is all set to hit the theaters on August 25 in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

