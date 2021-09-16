Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav to star in Kho Gaya Hum Kahan

On Reema Kagti’s birthday on Thursday, Excel Movies announced its latest film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The coming-of-age film will have Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. It will mark the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and has been also penned by him, Reema and Zoya Akhtar. The title, as readers would know, is a take from Baar Baar Dekho’s popular track.

The makers announced the film with a 1-minute video where the three young stars are seen in a fun mode while a Jasleen Royal song plays in the background. It has the trio spending quality time together as they watch films while eating popcorn, play video games together and even try their hands at Rubik’s cube. In a very relatable moment, all of them are also seen spending time on their own phone, even while in their friends’ company.

Zoya Akhtar, who will co-produce the film under her banner Tiger Baby Films along with Excel Movies, also took to Instagram to share a still. Ananya is seen leaning on Siddhant, while Adarsh, sitting besides her, seems to be clicking their selfie. She wrote, “Find your Friends and you won’t need Followers #KhoGayeHumKahan.”

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, while Siddhant Chaturvedi became a household name after the success of Gully Boy. Their appearance together at Rajeev Masand’s round table, where they debated on nepotism had lead to many memes. They will be seen together in Shakun Batra’s untitled next, which also stars Deepika Padukone. Adarsh Gourav’s performance in Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar Rao’s The White Tiger brought him recognition from all quarters.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will release in theaters in 2023.