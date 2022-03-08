Ananya Panday shares pool photo with Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan on Women’s Day: ‘Grateful to be surrounded by so much magic…’

Actor Ananya Panday celebrated Women’s Day with close friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Ananya took to Instagram to share a photo and video of their get-together. In the video, the girls are seen underwater and making heart signs. In her post, the Gehraiyaan actor mentioned that she is “grateful to be surrounded by so much magic”.

Sharing the photo and video, Ananya wrote, “Where there is a woman, there is magic. Grateful to be surrounded by so much magic.” Suhana commented on the photo, “Love you!” Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor posted heart emojis in the comments section. Shanaya shared the same photo and wrote, “Pool day with my favs!” Suhana responded to it by saying ‘Yaayy!”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which also featured Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Shanaya Kapoor recently announced her debut film Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak, which will also star Lakshya Lalwani and and Gurfateh Pirzada. Shanaya had captioned her post, “A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh – directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan!”