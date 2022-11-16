scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Ananya Panday’s ’48 hours in New York’ have a fan in Katrina Kaif

On her Instagram handle, Ananya Panday shared Christmas vibes pictures from the streets of New York City and some drooling delicacies.

Ananya PandayAnanya Panday will next be seen in Dream Girl 2. (Photo: ananyapanday/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, on Wednesday, shared some glimpses of her 48 hours trip to New York City. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a string of pictures which she captioned,” 48hrs in NYC nothing quite like it.” In the first picture, the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actor could be seen having a drink. She donned a beige sweater with a big red heart on it. In a few other pictures, the actor shared Christmas vibes pictures from the streets of NYC and some drooling delicacies.

Soon after the ‘Pati Patni aur Woh’ actor shared the trip pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Katrina Kaif was the first one to comment on her pictures and she wrote, “So true.”

“Wow! Gorgeous! The picture just got beautiful cuz of you,” a fan commented. “You are so beautiful,” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Ananya was recently seen in a Pan-India action film Liger alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Produced by Karan Johar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in a comedy film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 23, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 01:10:08 pm
