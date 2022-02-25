Ananya Panday reveals ‘soulmates’ Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor’s reaction to Gehraiyaan: ‘Most reactive audience’

Actor Ananya Panday revealed what her ‘soulmates’–best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor–felt about her new film, Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra and co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, Gehraiyaan opened to polarising reviews.

Ananya, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, made her debut with Student of the Year 2. Gehraiyaan is seen as a leap for her, after a string of more commercial films. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ananya spoke about the importance of having a support system in your corner, and said that both her besties really enjoyed the film.

“Your girlfriends are your soulmates is what I truly believe. They are the ones who understand exactly what you are going through, because there is such a sense of empathy and understanding and just being good listeners in that sense. I am not taking away from men in any way, but that’s my experience with my girl best friends. There’s just a lot of love, encouragement, understanding and thoughtfulness with my girls,” she said.

She added, “I sat with them while they were seeing it. I sat between them, and they are the most reactive audience that you can get. Every scene, they were like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening? Tell us, Ananya.’ I am like, ‘Just watch the movie.’ But we celebrated after watching and that’s all I can ask for.”

Ananya revealed that she received words of praise from fellow actors Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu and many others. She admitted that the film has been received differently by different audiences, but said that they had anticipated the divisive response.

Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is set to make her acting debut with a project produced by Karan Johar. Suhana, on the other hand, is rumoured to have been cast in director Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of the Archie comics. Also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.