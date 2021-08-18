Ananya Panday responds to her ‘struggling’ backlash, borrowing Khloe Kardashian quote: ‘Could have framed it better’

Actor Ananya Panday is the latest celebrity to grace Arbaaz Khan’s show, Pinch. Going by the format of the show, Arbaaz reads out hurtful tweets to the celebrities and they respond to the haters. Ananya is no stranger to trolling and hate, and has faced attacks for her takes on nepotism, Instagram photos and captions, and other opinions.

Speaking about trolling has now become an inevitable package with social media, Ananya said, “There’s no solution to the hate. If someone is filled with so much hate and poison, the response should be love. If you also respond with love, there will be more hate in the world.” Ananya proved she was a good sport, when she chose to laugh at some of the comments that Arbaaz Khan read out to her, regarding her accent.

She said, “Everyone has opinions, some are funny, if they aren’t too mean or something personal.”

Ananya also explained that her parents have different rules to handling trolls on social media. “My mom has a rule, to never read comments. Dad has the opposite rule, to read all comments.”

Arbaaz Khan asked about her close friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Ananya interjected, “They’re my sisters. We call themselves Charlie’s Angels.” When Arbaaz prodded on who ‘Charlie’ is, she remarked, “We can’t tell you who Charlie is.”

Arbaaz brought up the time when Ananya had tweeted a photo with Shanaya and Suhana, captioning her post ‘Charlie’s Angles’. The typo was instantly noticed and went viral on Twitter, though Ananya later deleted it. He also read out some of the tweets. Responding to this, she said, “Everyone makes mistakes. Sometimes you just type in a hurry. I’m very particular about spellings, if I saw someone else make this mistake, I would just say change it, I wouldn’t make these comments.”

Ananya’s opinions on nepotism and her ‘struggling days’ became the talk of the town after a roundtable interview with Rajeev Masand, where she equated struggle to not being part of Koffee With Karan. Remembering this, Ananya said, “I could have framed it in a better way. What I wanted to say didn’t come across well, and it came across wrong. I think I’ve become calm, and I think before I speak. I’m not saying this will be the last mistake I’ll make. I just want people to be on this journey with me, grow up and change. I’m very young and still in the limelight. Usually people my age are going to college and partying, but I wouldn’t want to change my life now.

She admits that the word ‘struggle’ is now synonymous with her name. “Struggler word aata hai, toh mera naam uske saath aata hai.”

Arbaaz Khan showed several memes from the interview, and she took it on the nose like a sport. “I love memes. I think you’ve made it when you have a meme on you. So I love it,” she responded.

A user said that Ananya talks a lot for someone who doesn’t have too much to say, and she replied, “I actually have too much to say, there’s a filter in my brain.. so there’s a lot happening than I let on.”

On the popular Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which featured Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor, Ananya’s one line managed to rig up another meme-fest. In the first episode of the show, Ananya tells her team how much her mother, Bhavana Panday, used to swear when she was young. “I have grown up around you and papa abusing. When I was young, I thought my name was F*ck* because you all used to say it,” she says amid protests from Bhavana. Instantly, social media reacted saying that she had picked up the line from Khloe Kardarshian.

Also Read | Bhavana Pandey: Everything you should know about the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star

Talking about this, Ananya said, “I told my mom that if I appeared on Bollywood wives, there would be controversy. I never pretended those lines were mine, I give all credit to Khloe Kardashian..”

Ananya acknowledges that she has made mistakes, and will continue to do so. “Honestly I’ve said lots of stupid things. When someone asked me what I would eat for breakfast, I’ve answered omelette with egg…”

On what pinches her the most, she says, “When someone says something about my family, I don’t like it, my mother, father or my younger sister.” Pinch streams on Zee5.