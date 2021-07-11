Ananya Panday remembers grandmother, pens emotional note: ‘You are too loved to be ever forgotten’

Actor Ananya Panday on Sunday wrote a heart-breaking post, remembering her paternal grandmother Snehlata Panday, a day after she passed away following prolonged illness.

Snehlata Panday, Chunky Panday’s mother, breathed her last in Mumbai. She was 85. Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her grandmother with the rest of the family. While one photo shows Ananya as a child posing with Snehlata, another is from Chunky’s younger days.

Ananya wrote in the long post that her grandmother was a fighter and inspired her to follow her ambition.

“Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light.”

Ananya further wrote that Snehlata was the “life of the family” and she would never be forgotten. “She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi – I love you so much,” read the whole post.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has the Shakun Batra romantic drama and Liger in her kitty.