Ananya Panday poses with ‘bestie’ Ranveer Singh, teases new project. See photo

There’s no announcement yet but fans believe something’s cooking between Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday. At least that’s what their recent picture suggests. Ananya Panday on Saturday posted a photo of herself with Ranveer standing behind her, holding an umbrella.

“The umbrella can keep out the sun but not the heat 😝 ft. The Bestie Ran-Ran,” Ananya wrote, captioning the photo. The picture seemed to have been taken on a set. Ranveer replied to the picture, writing, “Oh, Nan-Nan!”

Ranveer was seen in his look from upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the film will be directed and produced by Karan Johar. The filmmaker unveiled Ranveer and Alia’s looks a month ago, with a special video. On the film front, Sooryavanshi, led by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with a special appearance by Ranveer Singh, will release in theatres during Diwali as Maharashtra government has allowed resumption of cinema halls from October 22.

As for Ananya Panday, she recently wrapped up director Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled drama, also featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya and Siddhant have reunited for Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming production, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav. It has been written by Zoya, Reema Kagti and Arjun Varain Singh. Arjun will also mark his directorial debut with the Excel Movies-Tiger Baby co-production.