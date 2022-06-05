Ananya Panday performs on Pushpa’s ‘Saami Saami’ song in hotel room, celebrates IIFA night with Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan took on IIFA stage to perform on Saturday evening. But their party didn’t end there. The two spent some time together after wrapping up the award ceremony’s 2022 edition. Sara took to her Instagram stories to share selfies with her friends. In one of the stories, she shared a Boomerang video, which featured Ananya doing the hook-step of Sara’s “Chaka Chak” song from Atrangi Re.

Later, Sara shared a video of Ananya trying to pull off “Saami Saami” hook step. The video went viral on social media platforms with fans admiring Ananya. The original “Saami Saami” song featured Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. The Pushpa song was one of the chartbusters this year.

In another video, which had been shot during the IIFA main night, Ananya was seen dancing to Kriti Sanon’s song “Param Sundari.” She also grooved on the IIFA stage with Shahid Kapoor. Sharing a moment from the IIFA stage, Ananya wrote, “Just the most special and magical feeling to have performed at IIFA. Thank you team IIFA. Feeling grateful. Abu Dhabi, you were just too good. Best energy.”

Ananya Panday wore a Manish Malhotra saree to IIFA. Sharing some gorgeous photos on her Instagram account, Panday wrote, “My first sari moment and it has to be in my fave Manish Malhotra for IIFA.” The picture received a lot of love from her fans and loved ones. Raveena Tandon called the actor a “stunner,” and Sophie Choudry said she looked “gorgeous.”

Apart from performances by Ananya, Sara and Shahid, IIFA 2022 saw Abhishek Bachchan take over the stage. Abhishek was also seen interacting and performing with his wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The award night of IIFA 2022 saw Vicky Kaushal winning Best Actor for Sardar Udham. Kriti Sanon grabbed the Best Actress award for her portrayal in Mimi. Sharing photos on Instagram, Kriti celebrated the win. She wrote, “Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi – a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!”

Vicky, on the other hand, was seen hugging his award in a picture he posted late on Saturday. “Behind all that jazz it’s that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever… not leaving you tonight,” he captioned the post.

Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, won the award for the Best Film and Vishnuvardhan won the Best Director trophy for making the biopic on the Indian war hero.