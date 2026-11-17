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As Bollywood continues to swarm with star children, the debate over nepotism rages on. While one section believes there’s nothing wrong with nepotism, since the verdict on a project is ultimately decided by the people, others have been calling out the purported efforts to turn cinema into a business run by a handful of families. As the debates continue, Bollywood star Ananya Panday commented on nepotism at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, admitting that it’s pointless not to acknowledge her privileges.
Ananya Panday on being Chunky Panday’s daughter
For those unfamiliar, she is the eldest daughter of actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana Pandey (née Khosla). Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions launched her acting career through Student of the Year 2 (2019), helmed by Punit Malhotra. Maintaining that one can’t escape acknowledging it, Ananya asserted that she is very proud to be her father’s daughter.
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“I don’t ever want to be not associated with Chunky Panday, so I don’t want to have any negative connotation with that association. Contrary to whatever people may believe about me, I wake up every day and thank God I get to live my dream. I am lucky, privileged,” the Chand Mera Dil star said at the event held in New Delhi recently.
Ananya Panday’s controversial 2019 statement on nepotism
Although the 28-year-old actor has commented on nepotism in the past, not all her remarks have drawn favourable reactions. In fact, one of the earliest waves of criticism she faced was for one of her comments on it. During a 2019 Bollywood newcomers roundtable hosted by CNN-News18, she said the life of nepo babies isn’t as easy as people say. She further pointed out that her father never appeared in a Dharma Productions movie or on the Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan.
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Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was also present, reacted to the topic, mentioning, “Where our dreams are finally realised, that is when star kids’ real struggle starts.” Ananya’s statement subsequently faced significant backlash, while Siddhant’s earned praise.
Last year, renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said this incident marked a turning point in Ananya’s life and served as a wake-up call. “I think she took it very personally. I think something happened, something altered inside her, because something about her changed after that,” he told The Juggernaut.