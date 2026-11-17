As Bollywood continues to swarm with star children, the debate over nepotism rages on. While one section believes there’s nothing wrong with nepotism, since the verdict on a project is ultimately decided by the people, others have been calling out the purported efforts to turn cinema into a business run by a handful of families. As the debates continue, Bollywood star Ananya Panday commented on nepotism at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, admitting that it’s pointless not to acknowledge her privileges.

Ananya Panday on being Chunky Panday’s daughter

For those unfamiliar, she is the eldest daughter of actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana Pandey (née Khosla). Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions launched her acting career through Student of the Year 2 (2019), helmed by Punit Malhotra. Maintaining that one can’t escape acknowledging it, Ananya asserted that she is very proud to be her father’s daughter.