Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor’s foray into films: ‘We all have something unique’

As little girls they always dreamt of becoming actors, and now when her childhood friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are finally ready to make their film debut, Ananya Panday says she is really excited.

Suhana, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is set to make her foray into the film industry with Zoya Akhtar directed Netflix movie The Archies, while Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’ s daughter Shanaya is being launched by filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming production Bedhadak.

Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, started her career with 2019 film Student of the Year 2.

“We are like sisters. The three of us are similar but we all have something very unique in each of us. All our lives we have discussed wanting to be actors. We had this collective dream. We would play all the acting games. I started working first, so I share my experiences.

“But the best thing is that they do not lose their individual voice and not get entertained by everything that is going on. The best thing is that they stay themselves. I love them the way they are,” the 23-year-old actor told PTI.

Out of the three, Ananya Panday said she is the “drama queen”, Suhana Khan is the most affectionate one and Shanaya Kapoor is extremely hard working.

“I am a full-on drama queen. I am very dramatic. Even when we were younger and we would have fights, I would be like, ‘I am leaving’, run and come back in five minutes. Suhana is the softest and most loving. Shanaya is extremely hard working and sincere.”

Since her debut, Ananya has starred in movies like Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Khali Peeli and Gehraiyaan. She will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.