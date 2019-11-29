Suhana is too talented, hope Aryan becomes an actor too: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday said Aryan Khan is more inclined towards direction. (Photo: Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday/Instagram) Ananya Panday said Aryan Khan is more inclined towards direction. (Photo: Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Actor Ananya Panday says, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s children, Suhana and Aryan, are immensely talented and is sure the duo are meant for bigger things in life.

The 21-year-old actor, who made her debut earlier this year with the sequel of Student of the Year, has grown up with Suhana and Aryan and is the first one among them to have made her screen debut.

“Suhana and I were in the same school and we have done a lot of acting related things together. We used to be in all the school plays and Suhana used to be the main lead… She’s a brilliant actor, Ananya said in a group interview.

“We both went to New York Film Academy ages ago and did a film course together. Now she’s there and acting. Suhana is too talented, not just acting but she’s a great singer and dancer. There are a lot of big things meant for Suhana.”

Ananya said Aryan is more inclined towards direction but after he lent his voice to the Hindi version of The Lion King, she hopes he acts someday.

“Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative, he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba’s voiceover so well! So selfishly I’d like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day.”

Ananya will be next see in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will release on December 6.

