Ananya Panday on cyber bullying: I just want to tell my friends that they are not alone

Basking in the success of Student of The Year 2, Ananya Panday stunned everyone when she announced her first app. The actor launched So+ aka So Positive, an initiative to stop cyber bullying. The 20-year-old spoke to indianexpress.com about the app, her film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan and much more.

So early in your career, you have introduced this impressive initiative. What was your thought behind it?

I feel cyber-bullying and being mean to people on social media has been going on for a long time but no one has taken a step or necessary action. A lot of my growing up years have been spent in the digital world and on social media. It is something that I can relate to very strongly. So, if I can create a conversation or a supportive system for people then that is important to me.

When you were accused of faking your admission to the University of Southern California, what went through your mind?

I would like to believe I am thick-skinned because of my father. I can deal with hate and bullying. But what I realised with that situation is that you need a very strong support system. You need your friends, family or someone you can talk to while you are going through something.

It is not fair to be mean for no reason. People can believe lies so easily. In today’s tech-savvy world, it is not hard to photoshop a conversation or start a lie because whatever people read, they believe it to be the whole truth. That is why I came up with a platform like So Positive where people can talk, share without being judged or hated. It is to teach people a way to deal with bullying. See, I am strong and I believe in the saying that ignorance is bliss but a lot of people might want to take a legal action against it. So, I want to provide every option that they have.

What is your first memory of being bullied?

Since there was no social media when I was growing up, the first memory of being bullied would be from school when people would call me a hunchback, too skinny and stuff like that. But even back then I would tell a teacher or my mother about it. So, I think it is important to talk about it rather than keeping it all in because that is how hate grows within. So, talk to people. It can be anyone, even me. I want to give people the option to speak to me about their episode of being bullied.

Do you think celebrities are more prone to being bullied?

I don’t know about more prone but because you put your life out there, lot of people have an opinion about us because they feel celebrities are public property. I feel social media is an amazing place where they should have an opinion, debate, discuss and also give constructive criticism. I am all in for that. There is a way to say things. One doesn’t need to be rude, malicious about it. If someone has an opinion on my acting or dance, I am all ears for it but there is a way to voice it. I want people to be a bit kind.

Some films also romanticise bullying. What will you say about that?

When I look at a movie, I see actors playing a certain character. Movies are made for entertainment. Not necessarily they are supposed to send a social message. Of course, they can send a social message. There are such films but then a film can be a complete entertainer too. But I also feel that celebrities have a responsibility towards their audience because young minds are impressionable.

What’s the worst comment you have read about yourself?

I read so many. People say that you have a body of a 14-year boy. You are thin. You have no talent and many other horrible comments. But I can take these comments. I want to be there for those who cannot.

On the other hand, the audience has accepted you after Student of the Year 2. How does it feel?

I feel amazing. There is so much love and positivity. There is a side of social media that is so positive and nice. I want people to experience that too. They (social media users) have such good energy. I feel overwhelmed with the love I have gotten. I want people to feel the same love and acceptance.

How was it shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh?

We have only shot one schedule for the film. Now, I will leave for the shoot next week to Lucknow. Will shoot there for two months. I miss being on the sets. So, yes, I am very excited.

You have admired Kartik Aaryan before. How was sharing the screen space with him?

He is such a nice person. I admired him as an actor and now I am getting to work with him. He is so selfless. So helpful. He is so much fun and makes everyone so comfortable. I think it will be fun to work with him. The rest of the shoot with him is going to be like a dream.

Both Kartik and Bhoomi are senior to you. While Kartik has done commercial films, Bhoomi has done films with real characters. Did they inspire you? How did they help you in the film?

I have not shot with Bhumi yet but I have really looked up to her as an actor. Sharing screen space with her is in itself so inspiring for me because I can learn so much from her. So, I am very excited to work with her. Kartik has such good command over his Hindi. He can improvise and he is a spontaneous actor. He is not a selfish actor, which is such a good quality.

Career wise, who do you look up to?

I look up to Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan because they have been so real, personally and professionally. They have set such a positive image for youngsters because they are so confident and full of self-love. Also, they have such a fine balance of commercial and content driven films in their careers.

You debuted with a glamourous film. Will we see you playing such characters again or you would want to do something beyond just a commercial film?

Pati Patni Aur Woh is different. It doesn’t have a lot of glam. I will love to do different stuff for sure. But at heart, I am a sucker for Bollywood films. So, I will always go back to the glamour and filmyness. I love being part of that. But yes, as an actor I want to do meaty roles as well.

You and Suhana are friends. Do you exchange notes on acting as even she is keen to be an actor?

Suhana and I did a lot of plays together in school. I think she is such a good actor. I have learned so much from her. She is so good. So, I did not give her any tips. Just taking tips from her.

If she makes her debut anytime soon, what will be your tips to her? Also, tips on social media for her?

I think everyone should be kind and as the name suggests ‘so positive.’ What I will like to tell my friends is to never feel alone. There are millions of youngsters facing the same thing every day.

What’s next for Ananya?

There is something super exciting. But I am not in a rush. I want to wait and do something that I love. I loved being a part of SOTY 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. So, I want to pick projects that I feel passionate about.