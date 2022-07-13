Ananya Panday says she had a huge crush on Hrithik Roshan, jokes parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana distanced themselves from her

Actor Ananya Panday, who is know for her candid, outspoken nature, recently gave an insight about her personal life and romantic relationships. The actor, who was rumoured to be dating Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter, revealed how she deals with break-ups. The actor mentioned, that just like everybody else, she too has had her fair share of heartbreaks.

The Liger actor said that instead of bottling up her emotions and telling herself to be brave about it and not shed a tear over something that’s over, she believes in letting it all out of her system. She said it’s ok to cry your heart out, listen to all the Arijit Singh songs and eat however much ever ice cream you want. “You’ll be okay one day,” the actor told ETimes. She also added that nothing cures a heartbreak like spending quality time with one’s best friends.

During her chat, Ananya, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in Liger, confessed that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was her first crush. She remembered that she was 2 or 3 when Kaho Na Pyar Hai came out.

Ananya said that after catching a glimpse of him at a birthday party, she couldn’t stop herself from yelling out his name, and as soon as she did the deed, her parents Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey sort of distanced themselves from her, she joked. “‘This is not our child,’ they said.”

Ananya Panday had made her debut with Dharma Productions’ coming-of-age love story Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The film saw her sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She was last seen in Shakun Batra’s relationship drama Gehraiyaan.