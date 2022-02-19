Ananya Panday calls Liger a ‘popcorn masala’ film, says Vijay Deverakonda is ‘very shy, quiet’

Ananya Panday, who is basking in the success of her latest release Gehraiyaan, is now looking forward to Liger, which marks her first project pan-Indian project. Tagging Liger as her “first big masala film,” Ananya said she always wanted to be part of such a film because she has grown up watching out-an-out entertainers like Chennai Express or Golmaal.

“I have been biggest fan of David Dhawan sir, Rohit Shetty sir and Farah Khan ma’am. I have grown up watching films like Chennai Express, Golmaal and Housefull. I have always wanted to be a part of those films. For me, Liger is super popcorn entertaining masala. It has action, romance, thriller, drama and comedy. It is a pan-Indian film. So, I couldn’t have asked for anything bigger,” the actor told Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya said he is very different than what he appears on-screen. “He is so different from the characters he plays on screen, which is so interesting. He is very shy, quiet and very sweet and enduring. He is an amazing co-star,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

When quizzed about Mike Tyson, Ananya said he was “amazing” and was like a “big teddy bear.” Ananya said she was bowled over how humble Mike Tyson was. She said he had no inhibitions about anything and “completely went with Puri Jagganath’s vision.”

Liger also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande among others in the supporting cast. The film, directed by Puri Jagganath and produced by Dharma Productions, is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year.