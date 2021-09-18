Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest clicks will kick off your weekend the right way. See photos

September 18, 2021 11:08:35 am
Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor have taken it upon themselves to brighten your weekend and raise the hotness quotient. The star kids have shared brand new photos on their Instagram profiles for their fans.
While Ananya shared a selfie of herself on vacation, Janhvi shared photos from her morning workout. Ananya is currently on a vacation to the Maldives as evident by photos on her Instagram stories.
Ananya wrote, “Hot mess 🌶” beside her photo and Janhvi shared a few emojis with her post.
On the work front, Ananya had announced her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on Thursday. The coming-of-age film will also have Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.
“Find your Friends and you won’t need followers,” Ananya wrote while sharing the poster of the film. Arjun Varain Singh will make his directorial debut with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The script has been written by him, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar.
Ananya Panday also has Puri Jagannadh’s Liger in her kitty. She will star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu and Hindi (bilingual) film. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Roohi, has Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili in the works.
