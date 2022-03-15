Neelima Azeem says Ananya Panday is ‘an important part of Ishaan Khatter’s life’: ‘They are good companions’

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are rumoured to be in a relationship. While the duo has stayed tight-lipped about their alleged relationship, Ishaan’s mother, veteran actor Neelima Azeem, has said that Ananya is a part of their “family circle”.

Neelima told IndiaToday.in, “She (Ananya) is a part of our inner circle and family circle. She is a good friend of Shahid (Kapoor) and Mira (Rajput). And obviously, she is an important part of Ishaan’s life.”

Talking about Ananya and Ishaan, Neelima said, “I would say that they are great buddies and good companions. With his friends also, she fits in very well.”

The link-up rumours of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday started doing the rounds after the duo featured in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli. They have often shared photos from the same vacation spots as they holiday with each other but are yet to openly speak about their relationship.

Recently, Ananya attended Shahid Kapoor’s birthday celebration, and she featured prominently in the photos.

On the film front, Ananya Panday has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Liger in her kitty. Ishaan Khatter is looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot and Pippa.