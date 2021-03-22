scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 22, 2021
Latest news

Ananya Panday scorches the ramp as Lakme Fashion Week 2021 showstopper, Hina Khan and Dia Mirza walk the ramp too. Watch

Ananya Panday was the showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021's grand finale. The event, which concluded on Sunday, also saw Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Dia Mirza and Ahana Kumra walking the ramp.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 22, 2021 9:52:17 am
Ananya Panday, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde and others at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram)

Lakme Fashion Show 2021 witnessed its grand finale on Sunday. The event was a star-studded affair with many known faces in attendance. The one who charmed the audience was the show stopper Ananya Panday, who walked for designer Ruchika Sachdeva. The actor looked gorgeous in a boho-chic avatar, and said in a video that while she was “super nervous,” she didn’t want to leave the ramp because she was having so much fun. Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey also attended the event with sister Deanne Pandey and her daughter Alanna Pandey.

Not just Ananya, the last day of LFW 2021 saw beautiful ladies such as Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Dia Mirza, Aahana Kumra and others taking over the stage. The actors showcased the couture of various designers.

Hina was seen wearing Tatwamm’s latest couture. Interestingly, on Saturday evening, she was also spotted at Manish Malhotra’s show where she flaunted his creation titled Nooraniyat.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Check out photos from LFW 2021 here:

ananya pandey Ananya Pandey walked the ramp as the show stopper. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deanne Pandey with her daughter at Lakme Fashion Week’s finale. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) hina khan Hina Khan arrived at the Lakme Fashion Week with Pearl Puri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kiara advani wtih kartik aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On Saturday, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s show. Kiara and Kartik will be seen sharing the screen space in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor hugs her newborn as Deepika goes green: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement