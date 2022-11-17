scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Ananya Panday hangs out with Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Indya Moore, Lucy Hale and others in New York. See photos

Ananya Panday was in New York to attend a star-studded event where she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Indya Moore, Emily Ratajkowski, Freida Pinto and Lucy Hale.

ananya pandayAnanya Panday hung out with models like Indya Moore and Irina Shayk. (Photo: FilmyLove/Instagram)

Actor Ananya Panday recently hung out with models and celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Lucy Hale, and Freida Pinto as they had gathered together at Swaroski’s Open The Wonder dinner in New York.

Ananya looked stunning in an all-black outfit which she paired with Swaroski crystals on her hands and neck. She shared a bunch of photos from the event, and captioned her social media post, “Such an honour to attend the @swarovski #OpenTheWonder dinner in NYC with such gorgeous, wonderful people 🤍✨.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

In photos shared by fan pages on social media, the actor could be seen striking a pose with model-actor Indya Moore as well as supermodel Irina Shayk. In another photo, she is smiling alongside Pretty Little Liars actor Lucy Hale. Ananya also met up with Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto at the event. Freida looked pretty as a picture in a bright yellow dress.

Also Read |Chunky Panday on Ananya Panday’s first love, playing her father in Liger: ‘Had to convince myself I didn’t look like her older brother’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F I L M Y L O V E (@filmylove01)

As soon as Ananya posted the photos, her family members, friends and fans rushed to give her compliments. Her father, actor Sanjay Kapoor, showered love via emojis, while Lucy Hale herself commented and wrote, “It was so great meeting with you.” Others like Navya Nanda, Sophie Choudry, Suhana Khan and mother Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Meanwhile, Ananya, who was last seen in the box office dud Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, is looking forward to the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2, which she is shooting with Ayushmann Khurrana.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 09:53:14 am
Next Story

Delhi University teachers’ orgaisations unhappy with batch sizes for UG, PG courses

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement