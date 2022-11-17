Ananya Panday hangs out with Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Indya Moore, Lucy Hale and others in New York. See photos

Actor Ananya Panday recently hung out with models and celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Lucy Hale, and Freida Pinto as they had gathered together at Swaroski’s Open The Wonder dinner in New York.

Ananya looked stunning in an all-black outfit which she paired with Swaroski crystals on her hands and neck. She shared a bunch of photos from the event, and captioned her social media post, “Such an honour to attend the @swarovski #OpenTheWonder dinner in NYC with such gorgeous, wonderful people 🤍✨.”

In photos shared by fan pages on social media, the actor could be seen striking a pose with model-actor Indya Moore as well as supermodel Irina Shayk. In another photo, she is smiling alongside Pretty Little Liars actor Lucy Hale. Ananya also met up with Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto at the event. Freida looked pretty as a picture in a bright yellow dress.

As soon as Ananya posted the photos, her family members, friends and fans rushed to give her compliments. Her father, actor Sanjay Kapoor, showered love via emojis, while Lucy Hale herself commented and wrote, “It was so great meeting with you.” Others like Navya Nanda, Sophie Choudry, Suhana Khan and mother Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Ananya, who was last seen in the box office dud Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, is looking forward to the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2, which she is shooting with Ayushmann Khurrana.