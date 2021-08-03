Ananya Panday’s gorgeous new photos have Ishaan Khatter saying ‘go easy with the sauceee’

Ananya Panday on Tuesday shared stunning pictures of herself from a new shoot for a magazine and not only fans but her colleagues and friends from Bollywood cannot stop raving about her.

“Tell me about it, stud,” Ananya wrote alongside the series of five photos, where she is seen wearing back leather separates. Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend actor Ishaan Khatter, one of the first people to comment on her photos, showed excitement over her look and shared in the comments, “ma gawwwwdddd go easy with the sauceee.”

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been rumoured to be dating ever since they starred in 2020’s Khaali Peeli. The pair later took a vacation to Maldives to ring in the New Years, which only validated the rumours.

Ananya’s Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria was also impressed with her Instagram post, but for another reason. “Omg Grease reference. Proud of you,” she wrote. Others, who showered praise at the actor, included Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt.

On the film front, Ananya Panday has a lot going for her. She awaits the release of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, which has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh, who is also one of the producers besides Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur.

Another film in her pipeline is Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer yet-untitled drama. The film is being directed by Shakun Batra, of Kapoor and Sons fame, and also produced by Karan Johar.